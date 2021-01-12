Hovione Launches ASD-HIPROS the Most Advanced Screening Service for Optimal Spray Dried Dispersions Formulation

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hovione, the leader in Pharmaceutical Spray Drying, today announced the launch of ASD-HIPROS, a proprietary screening service for spray dried dispersions. This platform is the most advanced and most accurate tool to identify optimal and commercially viable Amorphous Solid Dispersions formulation by Spray Drying (ASDs). During drug development, it is crucial to quickly find the optimal formulation assuring fast progress to clinical supplies and minimal formulation changes till commercialization.

ASD-HIPROS, the Hovione Intelligent PROprietary Screening methodology, is able to rapidly screen for the best combination of polymers, drug loads, surfactants and solvents by using an advanced computational tool followed by producing scale-independent representative samples of the most promising formulations, which are evaluated for performance and stability.

"ASD-HIPROS is a multiple-step screening service that was perfected in the last 15 years and is able to provide an accurate assessment of Spray Dried Dispersion, in less than 2 months and requiring as little as 5-g of API," commented Dr. Filipe Gaspar, Hovione's Chief Technology Officer. "Our accumulated experience and expertise in Spray Drying were used for the development of this platform. It offers a rational formulation definition using a combination of in silico computational modelling and high throughput formulation testing, maximizing the chances of identifying a winning formulation based on outputs obtained from Spray Drying prototypes."

"We offer a seamless experience, for our customers, and a secure path for their drugs to clinical supplies and commercialization, thanks to our unmatched experience, know-how and manufacturing capacity," stated Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Hovione's Chief Operating Officer.

Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of experience as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and is currently a fully integrated supplier offering services for drug substance, drug product intermediate and drug product. With four FDA inspected sites in the USA, China, Ireland and Portugal and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New Jersey, USA, the company provides branded pharmaceutical customers services for the development and compliant manufacture of innovative drugs including highly potent compounds. For generic pharmaceutical customers, the company offers niche API products. Hovione also provides proprietary product development and licensing opportunities for drug products. In the inhalation area, Hovione is the only independent company offering a complete range of services. Please visit www.hovione.com

