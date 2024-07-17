HOVERAir X1 Summer Campaign Launched: Win A Round-The-World Trip, Plus Exclusive Prime Day Celebration

Win big with the "LET GO AND HOVER" summer campaign and enjoy unbeatable discounts on Amazon Prime Day on the HOVERAir X1, the ultimate self-flying camera

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Zero Robotics' brand HOVERAir just launched their "LET GO AND HOVER" Summer Travel Campaign. This campaign invites users to capture and share their summer travel moments using the HOVERAir X1, the pocket-sized self-flying camera revolutionizing aerial photography. Additionally, in celebration of Amazon Prime Day, the HOVERAir X1 is available at its lowest prices ever, making it the perfect travel companion for capturing stunning summer moments.

From now through August 5, 2024, HOVERAir invites you to unleash your creativity with the HOVERAir X1 for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Participants are to capture and post their best moments on Instagram, tagging @hoverair_global and using the hashtag #LetGoAndHover. By engaging their audience with comments about where they would take the HOVERAir X1 and what they would capture, participants can win a variety of exciting prizes, for example: Star Alliance Round-the-World Travel Ticket, Travel Accessories, Amazon Vouchers, etc.

Additionally, five winners will be selected by the HOVERAir team to receive special medals and titles: The HOVERAir Creator, The HOVERAir Editor, The HOVERAir Adventurer, The HOVERAir Innovator, and The HOVERAir Storyteller.

To enter, participants must capture at least 5 photos or a video of at least 15 seconds. Content must be original and focused on summer travel. Initial selection will include up to 100 entries; to qualify, entries must have over 15 likes and demonstrate high quality and creativity. Multiple entries are allowed. User voting will determine the winners, with announcements made on August 20, 2024. Winners will be contacted via Instagram and must respond by August 31, 2024, to claim their prizes. Additional information on the campaign and full terms and conditions can be found at hoverair.com.

Exclusive Prime Day Deals

From July 16 to July 17, 2024, customers can take advantage of special Prime Day prices on Amazon and the brand's website. The HOVERAir X1 Standard, normally priced at $429, will be available for $309, a 28% discount. The Combo package, which includes the device, an extra battery, and a charger, is reduced from $479 to $359, a 25% discount.

The HOVERAir X1 offers unparalleled portability, performance, and ease of use. Launching in seconds to capture cinematic moments with an array of autonomous flight modes, users can fully immerse themselves in the moment without needing to use controllers or sticks. Its safety-first, cage-like design and intuitive operation make it accessible to everyone.

About Zero Zero Robotics

Zero Zero Robotics, was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford Phds, MQ Wang and Tony Zhang. Zero Zero specializes in embedded AI technology to create intelligent devices characterized by machine vision and high-precision control systems. Zero Zero's team members are dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders hailing from top universities and research institutions around the world. Its investors include IDG, ZhenFund, and other top US investors. Zero Zero holds more than 140 core patents and has pioneered new technologies, such as fully enclosed portable propeller design and bi-copter design.

