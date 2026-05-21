Houston-Based Founder Dr. Bre Hayward Expands Multicultural Haircare Brand "Baby Hair®" Under Phase Theory Beauty Co™

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bre Hayward, healthcare executive and founder of Baby Hair®, is redefining the haircare industry with a science-driven, scalp-first approach designed for individuals and families across all hair types and textures.

Founded on the belief that healthy hair begins at the root, Baby Hair® has emerged as a multicultural haircare brand focused on restoring, maintaining, and enhancing natural hair health through products that prioritize scalp wellness as the foundation for long-term results.

Baby Hair LLC

"Haircare has traditionally focused on the strands, but the true foundation of healthy hair is the scalp," said Dr. Hayward. "Our mission is simple — to help people get back the hair they were born with by addressing the root cause of hair concerns."

Dr. Hayward brings nearly two decades of experience in healthcare leadership, data analytics, and operational strategy to the beauty industry. Her clinical and operational background has shaped the brand's emphasis on education, formulation integrity, and long-term hair health outcomes rather than temporary cosmetic fixes.

Baby Hair® offers a range of products designed to support scalp health, hydration, and hair growth across diverse populations. The brand has gained traction through direct-to-consumer channels and major online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart.com, and Shein, while continuing to expand its footprint in the competitive beauty and wellness space.

As consumer awareness grows around ingredient transparency and scalp care, Baby Hair® is positioned at the intersection of beauty and wellness — offering solutions that are both accessible and effective for everyday use.

The brand's growth has been supported by multiple business grants, including the Houston Equity Fund Open for Business Grant in partnership with Wells Fargo and the Harris County LiftFund Small Business Grant. These milestones reflect both the strength of the brand's mission and its increasing impact within the community.

In addition to product innovation, Dr. Hayward is building a broader platform focused on education and empowerment. Through initiatives tied to the brand, she aims to increase awareness around proper haircare practices, particularly in underserved communities where access to culturally relevant education and products has historically been limited.

Baby Hair® operates under Phase Theory Beauty Co.™, an emerging umbrella company founded by Dr. Hayward to expand into haircare, skincare, and wellness solutions rooted in science, education, and holistic self-care.

"We are not just building a product line — we are building a system that helps people understand their hair, care for it properly, and see real, lasting results over time," Dr. Hayward added.

With continued growth, strategic expansion, and a clear commitment to innovation, Baby Hair® and Phase Theory Beauty Co.™ are positioned to become leading voices in scalp-first haircare and multicultural beauty.

For more information about Baby Hair® and its product offerings, visit: www.mybabyhair.com

Media Contact:

Baby Hair LLC

Email: admin@mybabyhair.com

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