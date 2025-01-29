Household Quotes Announces Rebrand To WhatCost

Empowering Homeowners with a Simpler Way to Find Home Improvement Deals

MARKET HARBOROUGH, England, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Household Quotes, a trusted partner in home improvement for over a decade, is thrilled to announce its rebranding to WhatCost. This move signifies a new chapter, empowering the company to better serve homeowners and elevate their home upgrade projects.

WhatCost: A clearer path to home improvement success

WhatCost reflects a commitment to helping homeowners find the best deals on their projects. The new name is clear and memorable, conveying their core service: We'll help you find the cost of your next home improvement project. Whether it's a traditional home improvement like a new kitchen or bathroom, or a more modern project like installing solar panels or a heat pump, WhatCost is here to help.

Backed by expertise and innovation

WhatCost is backed by the expertise and technology platform of Leads.io, a leader in the home improvement lead generation space.

Tim Roemer, CEO at Leads.io, captures their philosophy perfectly: "At Leads.io, we're committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers. Transitioning from HouseholdQuotes.co.uk to WhatCost.co.uk marks an exciting new chapter in our journey to provide even better high-quality leads in the home services industry. This transition underscores our commitment to improving user satisfaction while equipping businesses with the resources they need to succeed."

With over 30 million leads generated and 2,100+ satisfied clients across 9 countries and 13 offices, Leads.io has a proven track record of success. This commitment to excellence extends to WhatCost, ensuring you receive the best possible service throughout your home improvement journey.

A legacy of connecting homeowners with trusted professionals

For over a decade, WhatCost (formerly Household Quotes) has connected over 2 million satisfied homeowners with a network of 300+ skilled engineers across various specialties.

We're excited about the future and the opportunities this rebranding brings. Thank you for your continued trust and support. We look forward to serving you as WhatCost.

About WhatCost

WhatCost is a leading platform connecting homeowners with trusted professionals for various home improvement projects. Formerly known as Household Quotes, WhatCost is committed to simplifying the process of finding the right contractor for your needs. With a focus on customer satisfaction and quality service, we continue to deliver exceptional results.

About Leads.io

Leads.io offers a better way to acquire high-quality leads and sets the industry benchmark with a focus on transparency, fast customer acquisition, and proprietary tech-enabled solutions — all while harnessing its powerful portfolio of owned media brands and strategic media partnerships.

Driven by a mission to become the global #1 in lead generation, Leads.io's continued success is built on operational excellence, long-term client relationships, a best-in-class customer retention rate, and a "no-black-box" approach to its services.

WhatCost / Leads.io Ltd

info@whatcost.co.uk / info@leads.io

whatcost.co.uk / leads.io

