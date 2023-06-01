Household Cleaners Market to Reach $53.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global household cleaners market is experiencing growth due to factors such as rise in demand for household cleaners, increase in the number of households, and the requirement of cleaning products in households to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Household Cleaners Market by Type (Surface Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Specialty Cleaners, Bleaches, and Other), by Application (Kitchen Cleaners, Bathroom Cleaners, Fabric Care, and Floor Cleaners), by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, The global household cleaners market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $53.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7173

Prime determinants of growth

The global household cleaners market is experiencing growth due to factors such as rise in demand for household cleaners, increase in the number of households, and the requirement of cleaning products in households to maintain a clean and healthy environment. On the other hand, Oil-based degreasers are harmful to the groundwater as these are toxic chemicals and sometimes can contribute to the formation of smog. Therefore, a rise in awareness regarding environmental concerns and global warming issues among consumers is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, an increase in demand for organic cleaners is expected to create lucrative opportunities for new entrants in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $34.1 Billion Market Size in 2031 $53.3 billion CAGR 4.6 % No. of Pages in Report 290 Segment covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in the number of households High market penetration of household cleaners and rapid emergence of modern retail Increase in demand for natural cleaning products Opportunities The rapid growth of the retail sector Rise in demand for organic and natural products Restraints Harmful side effects of chemicals used in the household cleaners Lack of consumer differentiation and product differentiation

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 posed multiple challenges for the household cleaners industry. For instance, in the severely affected countries, their retail and production activities were suspended. Strict lockdown policies and a certain degree of restrictions were applied with multiple time duration across several countries and geographical areas.

Players who are sourcing materials locally are in a much better position. With changing global dynamics and high volatility in the market, the overall impact of coronavirus remained highly uncertain.

During the pandemic, a sudden rise in the consumption of cleaning products was observed in households. This was due to the increased awareness regarding the importance of cleaning and hygiene maintenance to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Procure Complete Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7e8891f02babfc839105c84fe5890aab

The surface cleaner segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the surface cleaner segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global household cleaners market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With growing awareness of the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, consumers are increasingly seeking effective cleaning products that can keep homes and workplaces clean and germ-free. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has heightened consumers' concerns about the spread of infectious diseases. However, the glass cleaner segment is projected to portary the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. .

The floor cleaners segment to retain its dominance by 2031

By application, the floor cleaners segment held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global household cleaners market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The extensive demand for wood and tile floor cleaners among households is a primary factor boosting the sales of household floor cleaners. With the increase in number of households, the demand for household cleaners is rising simultaneously in developing as well as developed countries. The fabric care segment, on the other hand would portarya the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

An offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global household cleaners market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and other small retail stores all fall within the offline section. Manufacturers consistently work to improve their products' shelf visibility; as a result, they focus mostly on offline sales. As a result, a larger selection of household products, including household cleaning products, is offered offline. On the contrary, the online segment would display the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global household cleaners market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forthcoming years. The region serves as a lucrative market for household cleaners owing to an increase in awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic home environment. Moreover, the region is characterized by emerging economies such as India and China with a high population base, which makes it a potential market for household cleaners. On the other hand, LAMEA region, is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7173

Leading Market Players

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KgaA

Kao Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company.

The report analyzes these key players in the global household cleaners market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in Consumer Goods Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research