Hotwav Launches Cyber 9 Pro Rugged Phone Offering an Affordable Solution for Outdoor Life

The Cyber 9 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor powered by the 12-nanometer process technology as well as 8GB of Samsung RAM, 128GB ROM, a 7500-mAh capacity battery and a 6.3" HD+ screen.

This rugged phone sports a stout yet stylish back cover that feels premium to the touch giving it a shiny feel. The four covers are wrapped with rubber giving it even further protection against any unexpected collisions and is also seven further supported with a metal frame on both sides. The rear camera trio with LED flash are covered with a tempered glass panel that strikes a balance between clarity and safety. The touch-sensitive unlock button on the right-hand side offers fingerprint recognition.

Cyber 9 Pro Full Specs:

1. MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) octa-core powered by 12-nanonmeter process technology;

2. 6.3" HD+ screen (720 * 1520)

3. 7500mAh battery

4. 8GB RAM (Samsung UFS 2.1) + 128GB ROM

5. Rear cameras: 48 MP (Samsung) + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front cameras: 16 MP

6. Android 11

7. Supports NFC, OTG

The 6.3" screen has a resolution of FHD + (720 * 1520), which allows interesting content to be viewed in a much more comfortable fashion. The water-drop notch design maximizes the actual display area while saving space for the front camera.

On top of meeting all the common standards of the usual smartphone, this device withstands intrusion, dust, accidental contact, and water to IP69K level making it fit for both indoor use and the outdoor world.

Learn more about all of the Cyber 9 Pro's features on the official AliExpress Hotwav store where from January 10 to 16 it is available at the attractive price of US$139.99 along with a US$10 coupon available for each of the first 500 items of this model.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hotwav.com/.

