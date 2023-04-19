HOTnet selects Accedian Skylight to deliver exceptional end-user experience

Network performance matters to HOTnet which deployed Accedian Skylight™ active monitoring to ensure customers are getting the best possible network service quality

TOKYO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian , a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end-user experience solutions, today announced that Hokkaido Telecommunication Network Co. (HOTnet) has deployed its Skylight™ active performance monitoring to provide accurate visibility into its Wide Area Ethernet service and maintain network stability.

Service availability, network resiliency, and user experience are top concerns for customers in Japan where more people rely on seamless connectivity for business and daily life. Working with a local partner, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC), Accedian Skylight is being deployed to monitor HOTnet's business-critical Ethernet services connecting large offices, cities, and sites. Accedian Skylight software sensors provide highly precise KPIs of network performance with real-time visibility on services and service level agreement (SLAs) thresholds. This is a first level of visibility in the journey towards Skylight advanced performance analytics and insights which helps enable fully automated zero-touch assurance.

HOTnet is a Japanese regional provider of high quality and secure communications services in the Hokkaido region. HOTnet selected Accedian Skylight for its carrier-grade granularity and ability to pinpoint network issues including 'hidden' microbursts that can be difficult to detect in complex, multi-vendor networks. Additional selection criteria included Skylight's ultra-compact and efficient monitoring device, a smart SFP device or Skylight SFP compute sensor, and the ability to detect and resolve issues before customers are impacted.

"At HOTnet, we build highly reliable networks with a strong focus on the quality of experience for our customers. This is why we are upgrading to the Accedian Skylight granular network monitoring solution which enables us to monitor and test service quality at an even higher level of precision and deliver the best network performance in the region," says Tomohiro Nakata, Director and General Manager of Engineering Department at HOTnet.

Koichiro Seto, Accedian's vice president of sales and country manager for Japan, added "The real value of Accedian Skylight is accurate visibility into service provider networks, services, and real-time end-user experience. Do all your customers have service? What is their service level? We provide these answers with granular, millisecond-level active and passive monitoring which we can deliver at the speed and scale that multi-vendor carrier networks require."

About Accedian

Accedian is a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions for service providers and mid-to-large size enterprises. The Accedian Skylight platform offers granular end-to-end visibility within "the massive multi" – multi-layer, multi-cloud, and multi-vendor networks. Accedian's open and scalable platform removes roadblocks to innovation, enabling cloud-native analytics and empowering customers to launch new assured services based on 5G, SD-WAN, and edge technologies. Power your future with secure network performance. To learn more, visit accedian.com .

About HOTnet

Hokkaido Telecommunication Network Co., Inc. (HOTnet) is a telecommunications carrier that provides Wide Area Ethernet services, Internet connectivity, and other network services based on its own optical fiber network covering around 20,000 km. HOTnet also provides cloud services and integrated ICT solutions, such as Data Center services. A member of Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc. Group, HOTnet delivers high-quality telecommunications services to customers in Hokkaido and other regions. To learn more, visit hotnet.co.jp.

Contact:

Kaela Loffler

P: +46 70 239 7207

E：kloffler@accedian.com

P: 011-590-5332

E: keikaku@hotnet.co.jp

SOURCE Accedian