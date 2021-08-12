HotForex welcomes all 2021-22 arrivals of Official Partner Paris Saint-Germain

In many ways, Paris Saint-Germain were by far the big winners of the summer transfer window, having realized the ultimate dream team. The French club managed to build an incredibly talented squad with several high-profile players ready to line up for another successful season.

A HotForex spokesperson commented: "As official partners and proud supporters of Paris Saint-Germain we are thrilled to be cheering on the team for another successful season! Undoubtedly, Paris Saint-Germain has set up one of the mightiest teams in history and we are certain there is more to come."

Acting as the French football club's Official Online Trading Partner for a second consecutive season, the company will continue engaging its clients and football fans with new activities and educating them about the shared values of online trading and football.

Visit the HotForex website today to find out more about the partnership renewal.

