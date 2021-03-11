HotForex starts the Road to Paris trading contest

"Our partnership with Paris Saint-Germain has been extremely valuable and we are excited to be offering our clients and supporters this trading opportunity," said HotForex CEO George Koumantaris. "We equally welcome all new and existing clients and football enthusiasts to exhibit their trading skills for a chance to win an all-inclusive experience relating to their favourite team and official partner of ours, Paris Saint-Germain."

With the Road to Paris Trading Contest, HotForex clients have once again the opportunity to put their trading skills to the test and go in for fantastic cash prizes offered to the top five traders and a VIP experience money cannot buy which includes, amongst others:

Attend a PSG warm up from side-pitch

2 matchday VIP seats

2 stadium tour tickets

Flight tickets and paid accommodation

Marc Armstrong, Paris Saint-Germain Chief Partnerships Officer added: "It is always very exciting for us to have the opportunity to work with a brand that shares our commitment and vision for success. We are delighted to be sharing our love of the game with all HotForex clients, offering them the opportunity to get behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes stadium and experience the thrill and excitement of their favourite team first-hand."

Visit the Road to Paris contest website for more information.

About HotForex

HotForex is committed to the success of its clients and gives them a competitive edge through cutting-edge technologies, exclusive access to market research, innovative trading platforms, learning resources and 24/5 multilingual support. Through its policy of providing its clients with the best possible trading conditions and an optimal environment to trade it has positioned itself as the forex broker of choice for traders worldwide.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970. Since QSI's purchase of the club in 2011, it has transformed to become one of the top football clubs and global sports brands in the world. Paris Saint-Germain is connected with Paris, which is at the heart of the organization, under the philosophy of one unique city, one unique club. The club has since then won 26 trophies in ten years, 44 in its history, becoming the most successful football club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and currently Neymar Jr and Mbappé, both ranked amongst the best players in the world. The international popularity of the club never stops growing. It is now the one of the most followed club in the world, expanding from zero to a community over 100 million social media followers in just ten years. It has opened international offices in Doha, Shanghai and Singapore. The pioneering sports club which now includes men's football, women's football, handball and judo added esports in 2016. Giving back to the community is fundamental to the club who has drastically increased the capacity of its Foundation to develop innovative programs for children in tough situations. Among others, the Red & Blue School project allows the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation to serve underprivileged youths.

