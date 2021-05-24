HotForex rewards Partners with new RevShare+ program

HotForex Partners can choose to join the RevShare+ program and earn an additional bonus every month, on top of their existing partner commission.

There are five RevShare+ Rewards in the program and participants can receive monthly bonuses up to $5000!

Each Reward is obtained when the participating partner meets the minimum monthly requirements in terms of new clients, lots traded and cashflow. Partners essentially take the potential of rewards in their own hands – how fast they obtained the rewards is directly connected to how fast they meet the requirements.

A HotForex spokesperson commented on the new reward program: "We want our Partners to win the returns they deserve for their loyalty and for being a valued HotForex partner. For this, we always strive to upgrade our suite of promotions to offer them the opportunity to receive multiple rewards from the moment they partner with us, through to every move they make. With RevShare+ our Partners can increase their earnings and start growing their business with an additional bonus every month, on top of their standard commission."

Visit the HotForex website today to find out more about RevShare+.

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 45 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

Contact: HF Markets Ltd, marketing@hotforex.com, +44-2030978571

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516352/HotForex_EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HotForex