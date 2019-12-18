HotForex Prides Itself on the Acquisition of Two New Prestigious Awards

Two new corporate recognitions for HotForex to add to the broker's business excellence. The company's latest accomplishments promise some more glorious and prestigious acknowledgements for the new year.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Being one of the world's fastest growing forex brokers, online forex and commodities broker on CFDs, HotForex, has proudly received two more acknowledgements, which is a glorious way to mark the end of 2019.

The company's partnership program was crowned Best Partners Program Middle East at the Egypt Investment Expo – EIE 2019, in recognition to the company's constant strive for provision of excellent terms and support to its partners around the world.

The second recognition was received by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) with the BEYOND SUCCESS award, following on from THE BIZZ Peak of Success award that we received in 2017, an exclusive recognition of the broker's business excellence at an international level.

Commenting on the distinctions, a HotForex spokesperson said "It is very rewarding to see that our continuous efforts to provide our customers and partners with leading services and exceptional on-demand support continue to receive praise on an international level! Thank you for all your support! We will continue aiming high!"

