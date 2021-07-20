HotForex increases prize money for Traders Awards!

The Traders Awards is an excellent opportunity for traders to fine-tune their trading methods in a highly competitive environment. Each and every month, thousands of traders participate in the live trading contest implementing their best trading skills against other skillful traders. The trader with the greatest gain wins a stunning "Crystal Obelisk", a USD 3,000 Cash Prize and entry into the HotForex Hall of Fame for showing exceptional trading skills. Plus, the Top 10 traders are featured on the HotForex Traders Awards page in recognition of their hard work and superb trading abilities.

A HotForex spokesperson commented on the contest: "Our commitment is to always offer our clients an optimal trading experience and more chances of success. For this, we are continually looking for new, exciting and rewarding ways to add value to their trading. We hope that all our clients will enjoy the opportunity to showcase their skills to be the Top Trader of the Month and earn the amazing prize of 3000 USD!"

Visit the HotForex website today to find out more about Traders Awards.

HF Markets Ltd marketing@hotforex.com, +44-2030978571

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 45 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1577354/Traders_Awards_pop_up_EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HotForex