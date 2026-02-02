HotelWorld AI Emerges from Stealth with Launch of Leo, Its First AI Agent for Hotel Marketing

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HotelWorld AI, founded in December 2024 and part of the NVIDIA Inception Programme, today announced the launch of Leo, an AI marketing agent designed to help hotels remain discoverable and competitive in an increasingly AI-driven world.

"We believe people are at the heart of the hotel experience," said Filip Boyen, Co-Founder of HotelWorld AI. "Our mission is to help hotels be discovered, enhance guest experiences, streamline operations, and allow hoteliers to focus on what truly matters." Boyen is a seasoned hotel executive, having previously served as CEO of Forbes Travel Guide and COO of Belmond.

Driving Direct Bookings Through AI Visibility

As travelers increasingly rely on AI-powered assistants to research and plan trips, hotels face a growing risk of losing visibility to intermediaries. "Hotels are leaving money on the table as discovery shifts toward AI-powered search," said Boyen. "Leo helps hotels improve how they are understood and recommended by AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI (Gemini), and Perplexity, turning that visibility into more direct bookings."

Despite this shift, most hotels lack visibility into how AI platforms describe or recommend their properties. "Search is no longer about keywords or listings; it's about how AI understands and recommends hotels,"said Geri Cupi, Co-Founder at HotelWorld AI. "Leo helps hotels take control of their AI brand narrative, reduce dependency on OTA commissions, and drive more visibility and direct demand as AI becomes the primary interface for travel discovery." Cupi is an award-winning repeat AI entrepreneur, a Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus, and has raised more than $50 million across previous ventures.

The First Agent in a Multi-Agent Hospitality Platform

Leo is the first of several AI agents within HotelWorld AI's integrated multi-agent platform. Each agent is modular, focused on a specific stage of the guest journey, and powered by a shared data layer. Additional agents covering operations will be announced in the coming months.

About HotelWorld AI