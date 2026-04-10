HOTEL & SHOP PLUS: Redefining the Future of Hospitality and Commercial Spaces

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTEL & SHOP PLUS Shanghai, held from March 31 to April 3, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, showcased the future of hotels, commercial properties, offices, and public spaces. Through "New Products × Competitions × Forums × Special Exhibitions," it highlighted digital transformation, sustainable innovation, and experiential economy. The event featured product launches, competitions, forums, and immersive exhibitions, offering tools, redefining standards, sparking ideas, and previewing future consumption trends.

Power Brands Unleashed

Spanning 210,000 sqm, the exhibition featured 2,000+ exhibitors and 135,682 visitors. International attendance rose by 25.84%, with 10,886 visitors from 176 countries, led by Russia, South Korea, Australia, Mongolia, and others, boosting the event's global influence. Highlights included innovative products and technologies from top brands like JOMOO, COSO, GREE, TCL, SIDEFU, GROUP GM, LIONKING, Laffey Electric, VINEKO, Guest Supply, ABSOLUTE LIFESTYLE, and more, redefining smart space solutions.

Driving Industry Transformation Through Innovation

The exhibition has shifted from "static displays" to "immersive experiences," capturing new consumer trends. Highlights include " Hotel Investment and Franchise Zone," the " Aroma Nest" for emotional and olfactory needs, the "PLC Technology Zone" for green solutions, and the "Gen-Pet Wonderland" for family inclusivity. The " Eastern Life Aesthetics" and "Super Hotel Mall" showcase scenarized artistic experiences, envisioning future hotels as "livable art galleries."

Global Minds, Local Impact

Industry leaders convened to discuss trends and share insights through keynotes, roundtables, and competitions. Forums like the China International Building & Interior Design Forum and Shanghai International Architecture Festival drove innovation. Notable speakers, including Lyu Huanzheng (goa), Chris Godfrey (HBA), and Cedric Jaccard (Avalon Collective), addressed topics such as "Spaces for the New Human Era," "Hotel Experience Design," and "Hotel Revitalization." Highlights included the Hotel Uniform Show and Housekeeping Competition, featuring uniforms that blend brand storytelling with embroidery and 3D tailoring.

Global Connections & Major Deals

The fair hosted over 500+ matchmaking sessions, linking 150+ exhibitors with 100+ global buyers from countries like Romania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, and Cameroon, resulting in successful collaborations and large orders, with participants expressing high satisfaction.

Mark Your Calendars:

2026 Hotel & Shop Plus Shenzhen will take place from 13–15 October 2026 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre. 2027 Hotel & Shop Plus Shanghai will take place from March 30–April 2, 2027, at SNIEC. Explore more, visit our website： https://www.expohsp.com/?lang=en

CONTACT:

Caroline Cao

caroline.cao@imsinoexpo.com