Hotel & Shop Plus 2025 Preview: Exploring Symbiotic Innovation in the Hotel Industry

SHANGHAI, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel & Shop Plus, organized by IM Sinoexpo, gathers leading suppliers from construction and operation sector under one roof to present their latest products, services and innovative developments for hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and all commercial facilities. It will be held at SNIEC in Shanghai from March 31 to April 3, 2025. Our exhibit categories include hotel building, hotel supplies, smart hotel, commercial cleaning.

In 2025, the hotel industry is shifting focus towards enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and space design. Creating symbiotic experiences through design has become a key issue for the industry to address. In this context, Hotel & Shop Plus will organize various exciting events with the theme of "Ecology • Symbiosis," such as the China International Building & Interior Design Forum and the China International Lighting Design Forum. These events will bring together experts to explore the future of the hotel industry.

2025 Speaker Lineup Released:

Chris Godfrey, Co-CEO of HBA

Mark Eacott, Global Design Vice President of Ennismore Hotel Group

Eirc W. Tsay, Founder of Studio STAY

, Founder of Studio STAY Shanshan Qi, Principal, STUDIO QI ARCHITECTS

Mai Chongchaiyo, Chief Creative Director of Steve Leung Hospitality Limited

Martin Klaasen, Managing Partner of Nulty Group

Emmanuel Clair, CEO & Chief Lighting Designer of Light Cibles

Wan Jun Bai, General Manager & Creative Director of Bamboo Lighting Design

At Hotel & Shop Plus, top exhibitors will showcase innovative products and solutions. For example, ARROW will provide high - quality intelligent sanitary solutions for hotel clients. Its new products, such as the X7 smart toilet and the YURI urinal, demonstrate the perfect blend of technology and quality, heralding a new era of smart bathroom solutions. Exhibitors in the building materials category, including Jomoo, Simon, Johnson, Longsheng, FUSA, Lanshen, SANGO, Saintly, Kinda Signage, and Nason, have all confirmed their attendance at the event.

High-quality linens and supplies enhance guest comfort, positive reviews, and repeat visits. Many exhibitors of hotel supplies and textiles have also brought high-quality products, including Groupe GM, LE LABO, ADA, La Bottega, LANVIN, CANASIN SIDEFU, AMERICA STANDARD, GOLDENSAIL, etc., bringing a broader vision to the exhibition and more development opportunities for hoteliers.

Registration and Participation

Click here to register free for Hotel & Shop Plus 2025. Discover trends, network, & seize opportunities at this event. https://reg.hdeexpo.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRNEWSWIRE3

For queries, email: jade.liao@imsinoexpo.com.

Visit: Hotel & Shop Plus