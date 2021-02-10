Hot quiz for couples in lockdown on Valentine's Day

The Valentine's Day quiz can be instantly played on AirConsole. The questions appear on a shared screen, such as your TV or computer, and each partner uses their smartphone controller to secretly log their answer. The game poses a personal question to one partner, who will answer their question in secret. The other partner then tries to guess the correct answer and if they are correct, they score a point, creating a fun and exhilarating experience for both. It's extremely simple to set up and does not require any special hardware, except for your smartphones and a screen.

"At AirConsole, we believe that just because most of the world is in lockdown, it doesn't mean we shouldn't have some healthy and exciting fun on Valentine's," says Head of Product at AirConsole, Rafael Morgan. "With our new Valentine's quiz, couples can ask questions they've never dared to before, reveal secret fantasies and truly get to know their loved ones. It's hands-down the hottest quiz you'll ever play and is the ultimate game for Valentine's lockdown fun."

Couples that can't be together in-front of the same screen can also play the game online on meet.airconsole.com over a video call. It's the perfect way to bond together when apart, but probably will not result in the same outcome.

The Valentine's quiz is instantly accessible for free on www.airconsole.com.



About AirConsole

AirConsole is a fast growing start-up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by offering an instantly accessible cloud gaming console that uses smartphones as gamepads across the globe. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 10 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole's team has raised 7.4 million USD.

