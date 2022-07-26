Hot Debate Over Myocarditis Risk Shines Spotlight on Heart Disease

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 vaccines for kids achieve the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation, the concern that it could increase children's chances of myocarditis has incurred deep debate. Myocarditis is a rare heart disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle. Some companies tackling the world's biggest health threats, such as heart disease, include Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL).

MYOCARDITIS CONCERN

Moderna previously confirmed the FDA delayed approval of its child vaccination due to the risk of myocarditis. The concern came after instances of myocarditis transpiring in young men after their second dose of an mRNA vaccine. Acute myocarditis is a significant cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people under 35 years old. This is raising alarm and driving interest in workable treatments.

Before the pandemic, few had heard of myocarditis, but now it's a serious worry and parents everywhere are discussing it.

For now, the risk of myocarditis appears to be deemed small, although the debate has drawn awareness of this inflammatory condition to the public domain.

Nevertheless, in some cases, myocarditis can lead to heart failure, so parental concern is warranted.

With myocarditis cases rising, it could further exacerbate the global heart failure problem. It's not only devastating lives but adds pressure to healthcare providers and is a growing economic burden. According to the CDC, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the biggest cause of death, with more than 800,000 Americans suffering from heart attacks yearly. Sadly, this problem is mounting and is further exacerbated by obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and now COVID-19.

At a time when heart disease cases and other global health concerns are mounting, the desire for suitable treatments has never been greater.

At Novo Nordisk, cardiovascular researchers focus primarily on identifying new ways to treat cardiovascular diseases, particularly atherosclerosis and chronic heart failure. It is also developing life-altering diabetes and weight loss drugs. And Johnson & Johnson is working on treatments for respiratory diseases, which are often linked to heart disease.

Meanwhile, Takeda's Flexbumin drug is an albumin solution indicated for use in cardiopulmonary bypass surgery. Bristol-Myers Squibb is advancing its research in cardiovascular diseases, and thankfully, Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is doing something about myocarditis. This clinical-stage company is focused on researching and developing an anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapy for the treatment of CVD. Cardiol's primary focus is on treating inflammatory heart conditions, particularly acute myocarditis, recurrent pericarditis, and diastolic heart failure.

MAKING CARDIOVASCULAR STRIDES WITH CARDIOLRX™

The company's lead product candidate, CardiolRx™, is a pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation being clinically developed for use in cardiovascular medicine. The pre-clinical data for this is compelling, as it displays potent anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties. It's this data that has led so many esteemed individuals to back these trials and invest themselves in Cardiol's journey.

Altogether there's great excitement for the efficacy of CardiolRx™ in multiple use cases and, therefore, the potential for the company to profit from several revenue streams in the future. If its drug proves to be that elusive treatment, it will surely be a cause for celebration.

Cardiol currently has one multi-national clinical trial ongoing and has received IND authorization from the FDA to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two orphan disease indications: acute myocarditis and recurrent pericarditis. Cardiol's Phase 2 multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in acute myocarditis is expected to begin imminently. To run in parallel with the Company's acute myocarditis trial is a multi-center Phase 2 open-label pilot study of CardiolRx™ for recurrent pericarditis.

With the world facing intensifying healthcare challenges, doctors welcome potential breakthroughs in treating rare diseases.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica is running the Heartline study with Apple to study atrial fibrillation and how wearable technologies can help people identify atrial fibrillation to reduce the likelihood of an adverse health outcome.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) is a leader in bleeding disorders. The company recently signed a 15-year lease with BioMed Realty for building approximately 600,000 square feet of research and development (R&D) and office space. The state-of-the-art facility will allow Takeda, the largest life sciences employer in Massachusetts, to create a purpose-built R&D facility with laboratories of the future featuring modern design elements and upgraded technology to support the company in its efforts to advance innovation for patients. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). The company also makes targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has partnered with Echosens, a high-technology company offering liver diagnostic solutions. Together they hope to advance the early diagnosis of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and increase awareness of the disease among patients, healthcare providers and other stakeholders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is evaluating multiple novel agents to address the needs of patients with serious cardiovascular conditions. The company has established the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation to focus on providing social support and services for vulnerable and under-resourced populations to both educate and reduce the cost of cardiovascular care.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Cardiol Therapeutics by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com