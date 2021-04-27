Hot Cherry Unveils Digital Health Division to Manage 500% Increase in Demand During Pandemic

LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital PR and social media specialists, Hot Cherry , has opened a new digital health division to manage the 500% increase in demand from health and wellness companies, including Lifesum , the world's leading digital nutrition company, which hired Hot Cherry without a pitch, to engage influential Gen Z and Millennials.

As the pandemic accelerates demand for digital health solutions, Hot Cherry, which celebrates its 20 year anniversary in August, has grown its book of business by 500%. The healthtech sector achieved a record-breaking start to the year. According to a Rock Health Report, £4.8 billion was invested in the digital health sector in Q1 2021.

Hot Cherry's new digital health division will grow its commercial team and accelerate campaign and partnership development to help more health and wellness companies raise their profile and engage their target audience.

For Lifesum, Hot Cherry will engage influential Gen Z and Millennials and raise awareness of its features, including premium services, nutritional advice, videos and recipes to achieve health goals. Hot Cherry will help Lifesum leverage its partnership with Amazon to bring nutrition coaching to Halo, its new health and wellness band.

Over the past year, the Lifesum app has acquired users at nearly twice the rate of both Noom and WW, according to statistics from Sensor Tower, the independent market intelligence for the mobile app economy.

Lifesum is the latest company to join Hot Cherry's digital health division, together with Natural Cycles, the world's first birth control app, Kaia Health, the world's most popular digital musculoskeletal (MSK) platform and Flow, Europe's first headset and therapy app for depression.

"From apps to improve nutrition to wearables for mental health, the digital health sector has grown exponentially during the pandemic, which has accelerated demand for our digital PR and social media services," says Harry Cymbler, Hot Cherry CEO and Founder. "Our new division gives us a unique advantage to help health and wellness companies empower more people to access their digital health solutions - and live healthier, happier lives."

"With Hot Cherry's wealth of experience, we're now in a position to expand our user base and global positioning to empower everyone with the tools to take full control and reach their health goals," says Marcus Gners, Lifesum CSO and Co-Founder.

Related Links

http://www.hotcherry.co.uk



SOURCE Hot Cherry