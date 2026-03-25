Hosting.com launches AI application hosting platform, enabling developers to build and deploy faster than ever

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosting.com has launched its new AI Application Studio & Hosting platform, powered by Cloudflare Enterprise, AMD EPYC infrastructure and Nova by WebPros, enabling developers and businesses to build, deploy and operate AI-generated applications securely and at speed.

As AI tools lower the barrier to building software, more businesses are creating applications without the infrastructure or security expertise required to run them in production. This is creating a gap between how easily software can be built and how securely it can be deployed.

hosting.com's platform addresses this by combining AI-powered development with enterprise-grade infrastructure, embedding security, performance and hosting into a single environment so builders can focus on creation.

AI-assisted development is now mainstream. 92% of US developers use AI coding tools, while 82% of developers globally use them weekly. At the same time, 75% of R&D leaders report concerns around the security and data privacy risks associated with AI-generated code.

"Today, we're taking it a step beyond AI website builders and making it easier and more secure than ever for developers and businesses to get from idea to domain," said Ben Gabler, Chief Product Officer at hosting.com.

The platform supports two core journeys: "Build", using hosting.com's Nova-powered AI studio developed with WebPros, and "Launch", enabling developers to deploy applications created in tools such as Cursor and Windsurf into a secure hosting environment.

"We are at an early stage of AI-assisted development, but the models and tools are already causing a dramatic shift in what's possible," said Dave Koston, SVP Software Engineering at hosting.com, "and we want to give people the best platform to deploy and operate what they create."

Key features include CDN performance powered by Cloudflare Enterprise, compute on AMD EPYC infrastructure, built-in security protections, instant deployments, and integrations with leading AI development tools.

"The software and applications being created today are often put together by people who, six months ago, you wouldn't believe would be building," said Seb de Lemos, CEO at hosting.com.

"Nova is redefining how businesses and teams create digital experiences, helping customers move faster and bring their vision to life. We're thrilled to expand our partnership with hosting.com" said Jesse Asklund, Chief Product Officer at WebPros.

Launching in the US, UK and Germany, with further regional expansion planned.

For Press enquiries:

hosting@propellergroup.com

About hosting.com

hosting.com is a global web hosting platform serving more than three million websites across 20+ data centers, with over 700,000 customers around the world. Founded in 2019, we've grown from 30 to 900+ team members in 40+ locations and 11 offices worldwide. Built on the 20+ year foundation of A2 Hosting, we continue a legacy of customer-first innovation - delivering speed, reliability, and transformative product experiences. hosting.com is dedicated to building the world's most trusted hosting company while supporting the open web and communities like WordPress through global sponsorships and team contributions to the open source project.

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