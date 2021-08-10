Hospitals to Lead the Optical Coherence Tomography Market, Accounting for more Than 41% of Demand through 2021: Future Market Insights Survey

The Future Market Insights (FMI) survey on the optical coherence tomography market offers insights into key drivers and restraints affecting the market growth. The report reveals optical coherence tomography demand outlook for the assessment period 2021-2031, in terms of products type, end user, and application. As per FMI, innovation in optical coherence tomography will drive the market growth

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per an analysis by FMI, the global optical coherence tomography market is estimated to total US$ 912 million by the end of 2021. Owing to the rising incidence of eye disorders and ongoing technological advancements in optical coherence tomography (OCT), the market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1349 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

A surge in cases of cataracts, dry eye disease, diabetic retinopathy, and others has been witnessed in recent years, augmenting the adoption of OCT. According to a study conducted by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 4.2 million people were diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy in 2020, out of which nearly 655,000 had vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy.

OCT plays an important role in obtaining high-resolution cross-sectional images of the retina for diagnostics. The growing burden of these diseases have made it imperative for the healthcare sector to invest in advanced technologies and eye care programs for effective diagnosis and prompt treatment. This is expected to substantially spur the demand for OCT over the coming years.

Hospitals are estimated to emerge as leading end users of optical coherence tomography. In response to the easy accessibility of medical tools and growing patient pool, the segment is anticipated to account for more than 41% of the market share by the end of 2021.

"Companies in the market are focusing on adopting advance technologies robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and real-time analysis for developing innovative products to cater to the increasing demand for optical coherence tomography," says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3362

Key Takeaways from Optical Coherence Tomography Market Analysis

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global optical coherence tomography market, owing to the high prevalence of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy in the country.

The market in the U.K. is anticipated to project a rapid surge on the back of developed medical infrastructure and surging patient pool.

As per FMI, Japan is estimated to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets, accounting for more than 9.8% of the global market share.

is estimated to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets, accounting for more than 9.8% of the global market share. Spectral domain-OCT is likely to witness substantial gains, projecting growth at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

Based on application, ophthalmology is expected to dominate the segment, accounting for a revenue share of nearly US$ 1183 by the end of 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing application across ophthalmology, dermatology, and cardiovascular disease among others will boost the sales of optical coherence tomography.

Integration of advanced software to offer high resolution and high-speed spectral domain-OCT will push growth in the coming years.

Increasing funding by governments towards eye care programs also are expected to bode well for the market.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3362

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the optical coherence tomography market are focusing on developing new products using latest technologies to expand their product portfolio and engaging in strategic collaborations with other players to strengthen their market footprint. For instance,

In December 2020 , Abbott, an American multinational medical devices and health care company launched its first optical coherence tomography virtual reality training program for cardiologists. The program will assist in training physicians and promote Abbott's OCT imaging.

, Abbott, an American multinational medical devices and health care company launched its first optical coherence tomography virtual reality training program for cardiologists. The program will assist in training physicians and promote Abbott's OCT imaging. In November 2020 , MediciNova Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company, started its Phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive multiple sclerosis and announced positive optical coherence tomography results from the SPRINT-MS.

Some of the key players in the optical coherence tomography market profiled by FMI are:

Leica Microsystems

Optovue Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Santec Corporation

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Optopol Technology SP. ZOO

Topcon Corporation

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

Tomophase Inc.

Moptim Imaging Technique

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Sonostar Technologies Co. Limited

More Valuable Insights on Optical Coherence Tomography Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global optical coherence tomography market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in the optical coherence tomography market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Spectral Domain-OCT

Swept Source-OCT

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Application:

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

Dental

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3362

Key Questions Covered in the Optical Coherence Tomography Market Report

The report offers insight into optical coherence tomography demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for the optical coherence tomography market between 2021 and 2031

Optical coherence tomography market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Optical coherence tomography market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Pediatric Sports Medicine Market: In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving demand for pediatric sports medicine market. The report tracks the global sales of pediatric sports medicine in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on sports medicine in general, and single-pediatric sports medicine in particular.

Orthomolecular Medicine Market: The global orthomolecular medicine market report by FMI sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the 2021-2031 assessment period. Statistics of key segments have been provided across prominent geographies, along with a detailed mapping of the global competitive landscape, rendering this insight a highly effectual one.

Personalized Medicine Market: In its new report, the Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an exhaustive overview of the global personalized medicine market with focus on the key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the global advanced wound debridement products market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

T: + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

D: +44 (0) 20 3287 4268

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: Future Market Insights

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/optical-coherence-tomography-equipment-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/optical-coherence-tomography-equipment-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights