Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint AI Risk Report 2026: Over Half of UK Business Leaders Unsure They Can Defend Against AI-Powered Cyber Attacks

Over a quarter (26%) of UK business leaders are not using AI to enhance security

More than half of businesses have been victims of a cyberattack, with 50% of UK leaders concerned over teams' abilities to manage AI threats

91% of UK business leaders said AI is a priority for them in the next two years

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of UK business leaders are unprepared for threats posed by advanced AI-powered cyber threats, according to new research from Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint , a leading cybersecurity firm.

A survey of 500 business leaders from across the UK revealed that while cyberattacks have increased for 54% of the respondents (versus 45% two years ago), over 50% of companies say they are uncertain whether they have the expertise to prevent an AI-powered attack.

Over 50% of companies say they are uncertain whether they have the expertise to prevent an AI-powered attack. Most business leaders are worried about AI-generated phishing.

The findings also highlight that more than half of UK business leaders have been victims of a cyberattack, and 79% of respondents said they think AI has increased the sophistication of cybersecurity attacks.

Commenting on the findings, Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint, said: "Cyber-attacks are on the rise, and advanced AI tools are only accelerating the threat. While 69% of businesses are integrating AI into their defences, it's highly concerning that a third have yet to do so. Now more than ever, it's critical for businesses to recognise the need to integrate AI in their own security strategies so they can stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated AI attacks."

AI is benefiting attackers

The sophistication of AI is progressing at a rapid rate, and is being effectively exploited by cyber-attackers and threat actors. The technology enables them to automate and develop highly sophisticated malicious attacks on a global scale, increasing the number of attacks and victims.

The double-edged sword of AI presents a conundrum for professionals across the sectors: while 42% of respondents in the UK see AI as a positive opportunity, a majority of businesses are not deploying it effectively enough yet, giving attackers the opportunity to gain an advantage.

Despite AI defence technologies sitting at the cutting edge of cybersecurity, a critical adoption gap remains: businesses are not yet fully leveraging these advanced defences available to them. Alarmingly, over a quarter of UK business leaders (26%) are still not using AI to enhance their cybersecurity defences. Meanwhile, cyber-attackers are using the latest AI to their advantage, effectively lowering the barrier to entry and driving an increase in sophisticated attacks.

Phishing, deepfakes and compromised emails

Email continues to be the primary mechanism of communication for many organisations. This means business leaders are most concerned by AI-enhanced phishing attacks, with 57% of UK respondents identifying it as their primary worry. AI has facilitated the malicious practice of tricking people into revealing sensitive personal or business information, as attackers can create highly personalised phishing emails on a large scale.

Businesses are also increasingly concerned about the potential use of deepfakes (40%) to enable the execution of cyberattacks, as these technologies become more accessible and create new opportunities for attackers.

Beyond enabling attacks, deepfakes pose a serious risk through misinformation and media manipulation, representing a growing threat to corporate security. Detecting and preventing their use is therefore a critical issue, requiring vigilance, education and robust security measures.

Investing in AI for the future

Despite the challenges, AI plays a crucial role in bolstering cybersecurity efforts and continues to demonstrate its value. Almost two-thirds of UK business leaders (61%) have used AI to successfully mitigate cybersecurity threats in the past year.

The success of AI to prevent cyberattacks is driving a shift in business priorities; AI is set to become a key focus technology for a majority of businesses in coming years. Nearly all business leaders surveyed in the UK (91%) said that investing in AI is a priority for them in the next 1 to 2 years, signalling strong future commitment. However, this shift must be accompanied by investment in people. Many leaders are concerned about their internal teams' ability to manage these threats (50%), highlighting the cyber skills gap that exists across many businesses.

Next steps for cyber resilience in the age of AI

Looking ahead, the vast majority of leaders see AI as an opportunity in the cybersecurity sector, with 90% of UK business leaders agreeing that the role of AI in cybersecurity will grow in importance over the next five years. These results indicate a future where the integration of AI into a business's cybersecurity strategy is imperative.

Hofmann added: "The message has never been clearer for businesses: embrace AI in cybersecurity today, because your attackers already have. To achieve strong cyber resilience, cyber awareness must be a key priority. Alongside working with trusted vendors and managed service providers, continuous employee training helps organisations stay prepared against evolving threats. AI-powered training can further enhance this by automating and personalising the experience, making it more engaging, efficient and effective. In today's threat landscape, continuous investment in new technologies and strengthening defences is not optional, it's essential."

Notes to Editor:

The survey was conducted by Perspectus Global in March 2026 with a sample of 500 business leaders in the UK.

About Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint

Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint is Proofpoint's business unit leveraging the Hornetsecurity product suite dedicated to managed service providers (MSPs) and small to mid-sized business (SMBs), providing next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organizations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 125,000 customers. For more information, visit www.hornetsecurity.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954725/AI_Risk_Report.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954726/AI_Risk_Report.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811982/Hornetsecurity_Logo.jpg