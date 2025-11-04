Hornetsecurity boosts Microsoft 365 security against compromised accounts with new Teams Protection functionality

Instantly detects malicious URLs shared via Microsoft Teams

Gives administrators visibility and power to immediately act on threats

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cybersecurity provider Hornetsecurity today announced major enhancements to its Teams Protection solution, powered by its AI Cyber Assistant, with the rollout of new functionality to address the increasing prevalence of Microsoft Teams as an attack vector and help protect end users against the growing incidence of attacks via compromised accounts.

The new functionality provides administrators with rapid response tools to remediate Microsoft Teams threats directly within the platform, significantly reducing security teams' mean time to respond. Teams Protection's new auto-remediation feature addresses the fear of harmful content going undetected within Microsoft Teams. It warns users of malicious messages and empowers administrators to quickly address threats directly from a central, cloud-based Control Panel.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity, said: "Microsoft Teams is a high-value target for cyber attackers because it is so widely used as the key method of business communication and document sharing. Teams Protection helps bolster companies' defence against bad actors who aim to exploit compromised accounts within a tenant. Rapid response tools are critical to ensuring business continuity, and this new release provides hands-on security support for administrators and end users, helping to streamline operations and ensure secure communication across the organisation."

Granting Administrators instant control and remediation measures

Teams Protection scans all Teams messages containing URLs and instantly issues a warning message in the conversation when it detects a suspicious link. Administrators then gain control, allowing them to manage all detected threats to their Teams tenant directly within the Control Panel.



Administrators can delete entire conversations containing malicious messages and prevent their senders from logging into Teams. They can also utilize the Auto-Remediate feature which automatically deletes chats where a malicious message has been found.

Key benefits include:

An automated way to detect suspicious Teams messages received by end-users

The ability for IT administrators to intervene in a conversation or even block a user to contain a threat.

Protection for end users by identifying suspicious URLs within Teams messages and warning them about this

Help for customers to better protect their tenant by warning of suspicious messages through a dedicated bot.

Hofmann added: "Increasingly, we are seeing sensitive business being undertaken via Teams rather than traditional email, which creates a new vulnerability that modern businesses must be prepared for. Hornetsecurity is continually evolving its products to meet these emerging challenges head-on."

As part of Hornetsecurity's AI Cyber Assistant, Teams Protection utilizes AI technology to provide optimal, ever-evolving protection:

Smart patterns analyse key features of URLs and pages to identify malicious content.

Machine learning algorithms analyse more than 47 characteristics of URLs and web pages, scanning for malicious behaviours, obfuscation techniques, and URL redirects.

Deep learning: Computer Vision models analyse images to extract relevant features used in phishing attacks, including brand logos, QR codes, and suspicious textual content embedded within images.

AI Cyber Assistant, including Teams Protection, is available as part of 365 Total Protection Plan 4. For more information, please click here.

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organizations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 125,000 customers. For more information, visit www.hornetsecurity.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811982/Hornetsecurity_Logo.jpg