HORNBACH Redefines Retail Innovation with Solace's Real-time, Event-Driven Integration Platform

Leading European DIY retailer capitalizing on faster access to data and reduced time to market

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the agentic age, today announced that HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (HORNBACH), one of Europe's largest home improvement retailers, has successfully gone live with Solace's real-time, event-driven integration platform, marking a major milestone in the company's journey to deliver a faster, more seamless shopping experience, both online and in-store.

With over 170 stores across Europe, HORNBACH faced the challenge of managing a wide spectrum of distributed systems, keeping inventory accurate and quickly rolling out new services to meet shifting consumer demands. Its legacy Point-of-Sale (POS) system had served its purpose well but lacked the flexibility to provide the advanced insights and speed of change they needed to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

Working with Solace, HORNBACH deployed multiple event brokers in a poly cloud environment and its physical HORNBACH store locations. This event mesh serves to standardize event-driven architectures within a highly distributed business application landscape, unifying system integration and providing a secure, scalable, and robust mesh to enable close-to-real-time retail. Together with new cloud-based systems, the event mesh ensures critical data events like price updates, product information, and sales data are instantly shared where and when needed, powering smarter and faster in-store and customer experiences such as the HORNBACH omnichannel offering and the customer app.

"Solace has been a strategic partner in helping us modernize our technology landscape with a true poly cloud capable Enterprise Event Mesh to meet the real-time demands of today's retail environment. By moving to an event-driven architecture, we've gained the flexibility and speed we need to connect systems across all our stores and digital channels," said Carsten Müller, Vice-President, Enterprise Architecture at HORNBACH. "This platform is enabling us to access data faster, reduce time to market and continue our commitment to driving innovation at scale."

By enabling a real-time data flow across systems, HORNBACH is well-positioned today to optimize store efficiencies, better respond to evolving customer expectations, and strengthen their digital expansion.

"We're proud to support Hornbach in transforming their operations with real-time, event-driven integration. The speed and scale of this rollout is impressive and serves as a great example of how a modern integration infrastructure can fuel innovation in retail," said Vincent Rontani, SVP, Europe at Solace.

About The HORNBACH Group:

The HORNBACH Group is an independent, family-run retail group managed by HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 173 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries. The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders' merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2024/25 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2025), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.2 billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group has around 25,000 employees. Learn more at www.hornbach.de.

About Solace:

Solace helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven data integration across their entire business. Built on a modern event-driven architecture, Solace Platform connects systems, applications, and AI agents with the data they need — securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Established enterprises worldwide – including RBC Capital Markets, Heineken, PSA Singapore and Schwarz Group – trust Solace to enable time-sensitive applications and processes; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts

Europe & Americas

IBA International

Jamie Kightley

Jkightley@iba-international.com

+44 (0) 1572 757932

UK

Positive

Daniel Brown

dbrown@positivemarketing.com

+44 7480 924144

APAC

Rice Communications

Trixie Wong

trixie.wong@ricecomms.com

+65 9757 7531

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763938/Solace_Corporation_Logo.jpg