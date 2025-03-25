Hormonal Contraceptive Market to Reach $26.6 Billion, Globally By 2035 at 3.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the hormonal contraceptives market is driven by rise in prevalence of unintended pregnancies, increase in awareness about family planning, and availability of advanced contraceptive options.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hormonal Contraceptive Market by Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings, Transdermal Patches, IUS and Implants), Hormone (Progestin Only Contraceptive, Combined Hormonal Contraceptive), Age Group (15 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, and Above 44 Years), and End User (Hospitals, Household, Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the hormonal contraceptive market was valued at $17.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $26.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2035.

In addition, government initiatives promoting contraception and rise in preference for long-acting reversible contraceptives contribute to market expansion.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the hormonal contraceptives market is driven by rise in prevalence of unintended pregnancies, increase in awareness of family planning, and government initiatives promoting contraceptive use. Advancements in contraceptive technologies, availability of various administration routes, and rise in acceptance of long-acting reversible contraceptives further contribute to market expansion. In addition, rise in participation of women in the workforce and the demand for convenient birth control options fuel the market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $17.3 Billion Market Size in 2035 $26.6 Billion CAGR 3.6 % No. of Pages in Report 353 Segments covered Product, Hormone, Age Group, End User, and Region Drivers Growing cases of unintended pregnancies Rise in awareness about reproductive health Favorable initiatives by government and private organizations Opportunity Technological advancements in the hormonal contraceptive industry Restraint Side effects and health risks

The oral contraceptive pills segment held the largest market share in 2023

By product, the oral contraceptive pills segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the hormonal contraceptives market revenue. This was attributed to high efficacy, ease of use, and widespread availability. Oral contraceptive pills offer a non-invasive and reversible method of contraception, making them a preferred choice among women seeking reliable birth control. Rise in awareness of family planning, coupled with government initiatives promoting contraceptive use, has further driven their adoption.

However, the IUS and implants segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034. This is attributed to long-acting, reversible nature and high efficacy in preventing pregnancy. Unlike daily or short-term contraceptive methods, IUS and implants offer extended protection ranging from three to ten years, reducing the need for frequent user intervention and ensuring higher compliance.

The combined hormonal contraceptive segment held the largest market share in 2023

By hormone, the combined hormonal contraceptive segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to more than two-thirds of hormonal contraceptives market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to its high effectiveness in preventing pregnancy. Furthermore, combined hormonal contraceptive are available in various forms such as oral pills, patches, and vaginal rings, offering flexibility to users. However, the progestin only contraceptive segment is expected to register highest CAGR of4.1% from 2023 to 2035. This is attributed to rise in demand for safer alternatives to combined hormonal contraceptives, particularly among women with contraindications to estrogen. Progestin-only options, including mini-pills, injectables, implants, and intrauterine systems (IUS), are preferred for individuals at risk of blood clots, hypertension, or other cardiovascular conditions.

The 15 to 24 years segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By age group, the 15 to 24 years segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the hormonal contraceptives market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, generating a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to increasing awareness and acceptance of contraceptive methods among adolescents and young adults. Government initiatives, educational programs, and social campaigns have played a crucial role in promoting contraception use within this age group, particularly to prevent unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

The household segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the household segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the hormonal contraceptives market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to increasing preference for self-administered birth control methods, such as oral contraceptive pills, patches, and injectables, which offer convenience and privacy. Growing awareness about family planning, coupled with widespread availability of hormonal contraceptives through pharmacies and online platforms, has further fueled this trend.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for almost two-fifths of the hormonal contraceptives market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its high consumer awareness and education on family planning, supported by proactive public health initiatives increase demand for these products.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to increasing awareness about family planning, rising government initiatives to promote contraceptive use, and a growing population of reproductive-age women. Countries such as India and China are implementing extensive family planning programs and subsidizing contraceptive methods to control population growth, thereby driving market expansion.

Leading Market Players: -

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson And Johnson

Organon And Co.

Abbvie Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Afaxys, Inc.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Pregna International Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the hormonal contraceptives market. These players have adopted strategies such as clinical trials, collaboration, partnership, strategic alliance, investment, product launch, product approval, and agreement to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

