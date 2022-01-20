HOPIUM announces the listing of its shares on the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange

- 1st day of listing: 01/20/2022

PARIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPIUM, the French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered sedans listed on Euronext Access Paris since the 12/23/2020, announces the transfer of its shares to the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange. This transfer falls within the company's development plan and will be effective starting from the January 20th trading session.

The goal of this transfer to the Euronext Growth Paris market is to allow Hopium to be listed on a market more appropriate to its size, to offer a regulatory framework best suited for investors and to benefit from greater visibility.

The transfer project has been approved by the Company's board on January 13th, 2022. The shares listing on the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange will be undertaken in an accelerated admission procedure to the negotiations of the existing shares, without the issue of new shares.

The Hopium shares will first continue to be listed at double fixing. The company plans to set up a liquidity contract in the coming months in order to be listed continuously.

As of January 20th, 2022, the new ticker for Hopium shares will be ALHPI. The ISIN code will remain unchanged: FR0014000U63. Moreover, Hopium shares will remain eligible to PEA and PEA-PME.

Olivier Lombard, CEO, and founder of Hopium said on this occasion:

"Hopium's listing on Euronext Growth will allow new investors to join this great industrial and entrepreneurial adventure. Since its launch, Hopium has been methodically unfolding its roadmap. After the presentation last June of our rolling prototype Alpha 0, we continue our pre-industrialization phase with the development of new prototypes, expected from the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as the construction of our factory and a R&D center. Our goal to start commercializing the Hopium Māchina by 2025 remains unchanged. To achieve this, new funds will be raised during the first half of 2022 to support our ramp-up in the next phases of development."

The information document relating to the transfer of the listing of Hopium shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market is available on the Company's website: https://www.hopium.com/#Investors and on Euronext website.

About HOPIUM

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

