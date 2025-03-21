Hope for Water Scarcity: Saudi Arabia's Water Solutions Offer a Path to Water Security

"On World Water Day 2025, Saudi Arabia Shares Its Journey from Scarcity to Sustainability"

Highlights Summary:

On the Occasion of the World Water Day, Saudi Arabia is sharing its journey from one of the most water-scarce nations on Earth to:

"The World's Largest Producer of Water" , producing over 15 million cubic meters of water daily.

"The World's Leader in Sustainable Desalination Technology" , setting global standards with an energy efficiency of 2.3 kWh per cubic meter, while reducing carbon emissions by 37 million tons annually since 2019.

"A Global Blueprint for Water Security and Leadership" , as Saudi Arabia's water management model is being adopted by other countries, positioning the Kingdom as the leading water security advisor and technology exporter, influencing international water security through innovation and global collaboration.

"A Global Water Technology Hub", achieving a 65% local content ratio in desalination projects, driving economic growth and creating high-skilled jobs.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Water Authority (SWA) launches the documentary 'Magic of Water' (link) to share its journey and inspire global collaboration to address the world's most urgent water challenges. This remarkable transformation is more than just a national success—it is a call to action for the world, proving that even the greatest obstacles can be overcome through visionary leadership, bold innovation, and united international efforts.

The Magic of Water

In celebration of World Water Day 2025, Saudi Arabia reflects on its extraordinary journey from one of the most water-scarce nations on Earth to the world's largest producer of desalinated water. Once characterized by its vast arid deserts, Saudi Arabia has achieved what was once thought impossible. Through bold leadership, strategic innovation, and cutting-edge technologies, the Kingdom has not only secured its own water supply but has also emerged as a global leader in water security and sustainability, setting new international benchmarks for water management, desalination, and environmental stewardship.

SWA oversees the production of over 15 million cubic meters of water daily, managed by both public and private sectors, achieving world-leading efficiency in energy consumption, capital investment, and operational costs. The produced water is transmitted through a state-of-the-art transmission network spanning over 14,000 kilometers, covering diverse terrains in collaboration with the Water Transmission Company (WTCO) and private sector partners. The water is then delivered to distribution networks extending more than 135,000 kilometers, supplying cities and rural communities nationwide. Additionally, the National Water Company (NWC) manages wastewater collection and treatment, ensuring reuse in irrigation, industry, and mining, in coordination with the Saudi Irrigation Organization.

Driving this transformation is SWA's strategic investment in next-generation technologies, placing Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global water innovation. The Kingdom is leveraging AI-powered desalination plants that enhance operational efficiency, integrating eco-friendly water transport systems that significantly reduce environmental impact, and pioneering advanced anti-corrosion solutions derived from palm trees, which extend the lifespan of critical water infrastructure. These breakthroughs not only position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for water technology and innovation but also exemplify the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to sustainability, climate resilience, and environmental stewardship.

Aligned with the Saudi Green Initiative, SWA's technological advancements have led to reduced carbon emissions by 37 million tons annually since 2019, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's leadership in climate action and green technologies. Sustainability is not just about environmental conservation—it is also a driver of economic growth and diversification. With a 65% local content ratio in desalination projects, SWA is spurring economic development, generating high-skilled jobs, and solidifying Saudi Arabia's role as a global water technology hub.

"Securing water is securing the future," said H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, President of the Saudi Water Authority (SWA). "At SWA, we are not only building the world's most advanced water infrastructure but also redefining how nations approach water security. Our accomplishments in desalination, sustainability, and efficiency are not just for Saudi Arabia—they serve as a model for the world."

Saudi Arabia's leadership extends beyond its borders. The Kingdom is fostering international cooperation for water security by:

Hosting the World Water Forum in 2027, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in water security solutions.

in 2027, positioning as a global leader in water security solutions. Establishing the Global Water Organization , driving international collaboration and policy innovation.

, driving international collaboration and policy innovation. Launching the $10 Million Global Prize for Innovation in Water, inspiring groundbreaking technological advancements worldwide.

To share its journey with the world, the Saudi Water Authority presents today the 'Magic of Water', a documentary capturing the human stories behind the innovation. The film celebrates Saudi Arabia's journey from water scarcity to global water leadership, showcasing the visionaries, scientists, and communities who made this transformation possible. It is an invitation to the world to witness how human ingenuity and collaboration can overcome the most critical challenges.

On World Water Day 2025, Saudi Arabia calls upon nations to rethink water security and embrace sustainable solutions. By sharing its journey, the Kingdom aims to inspire global collaboration in solving the world's most pressing water challenges. Saudi Arabia's transformation is not merely a national milestone—it is a global call to action, proving that even the most daunting challenges can be overcome through visionary leadership, strategic innovation, and international cooperation.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60dUeBdlPWI