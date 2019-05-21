HONOR's Flagship N-Series Welcomes Its Latest Member -- HONOR 20 Series

The newly launched flagship HONOR 20 Series has gathered global limelight through its world's first Dynamic Holographic Design and 48MP AI Quad Camera. The all-powerful quad camera has earned the HONOR 20 Series an impressive DxOMark score of 111 [i] . HONOR 20 starts at €499, while HONOR 20 LITE starts at €299.

"At HONOR, we follow the ethos 'Always Better' in everything we do," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "HONOR's renowned N-Series welcomes the latest member of the family, the HONOR 20 Series, and invites users to 'Capture Wonder' with a professional-grade camera and the wondrous Dynamic Holographic design. This design cements our leadership in smartphone craftsmanship, which is firmly rooted in HONOR's principal approach of light play. We welcome users around the world to witness the wonder of HONOR 20 Series on our official website – HiHONOR.com."

The Wonder of 48MP AI Quad Camera of Flagship Quality

The flagship quad camera leads with a Sony IMX586 48MP Main Camera, featuring the advanced AI Ultra Clarity mode and AIS Super Night mode to empower users to capture clearer. The quad camera is also packed with the 16MP Super Wide Angle Camera, 8MP Telephoto Camera, and the 2MP Macro Camera, which allows users to capture wider and closer with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The HONOR 20 Series also sends shock-waves across the industry by the innovation of AIS Super Night mode and the industry's largest F1.4 aperture[ii]. Powered by the AI multi-frame stabilisation technology and an enhanced algorithm, the mode creates ultra-clear night shots with heightened brightness, lower noise, and better color preservation. With more light passing through the lens owing to the F1.4 aperture, users can record their magical moments in greater detail even in dimly-lit environments. The AI-enabled cameras and the industry-leading features altogether contribute to a DxOMark score of 111[iii].

The 48MP AI Quad Camera enables users to capture photos with extreme clarity during the day, especially with the AI Ultra Clarity mode. After that, the Dual-NPU and the Dual-ISP of the 7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset[iv] collate the best details from each of these photos into one "Super 48MP Photo" with its quality surpassing normal 48MP pictures. The details and colours are adjusted for enhanced vividness. With the 16MP Super Wide Angle Camera, users can capture more with an extensive 117° viewing angle. The Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) prompts the tiny gyro-sensors to quickly shift pieces of the lens glass to the off-set motion before the image is converted into a digital format, creating a sharper image even with shaky hands.

2MP Macro lens can give users a creative edge by offering new perspectives that the naked eye would never be able to see. It allows users to capture incredible details as close as 4cm, ideal for photographers who enjoy shooting flora and fauna. Similarly, the ability to zoom in on a subject at 3X lossless optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom, 30X digital zoom, means that users can shoot minute details with absolute discretion - a useful feature for nature-loving photographers who are looking to photograph elusive wildlife or street photographers who portray the hustle and bustle of city life.

The Wonder of Cutting-Edge Dynamic Holographic Design

The HONOR 20 Series redefines the user experience by becoming the first product in HONOR's history to introduce a multi-dimensional, Dynamic Holographic glassback. Meticulously crafted through HONOR's industry-first Triple 3D Mesh technique, the two-stage process first creates a depth layer using nanotechnology to engrave millions of miniature prisms Upon completion of this intricate process, the engineers continue with the assembly of 3D curved glass, colour layer, and depth layer. As light passes through the prisms in the depth layer, light is reflected and refracted in all directions.

Coated in either Phantom Black, Phantom Blue, Midnight Black or Sapphire Blue, the colour layer of HONOR 20 Series is combined with the glass and depth layer in a vacuum environment under the precise control of temperature and pressure. The outcome is a depth-inducing optical effect that makes the HONOR 20 Series stand out from its predecessors. Due to the complex process, for every 100 back covers, only 20 meet the stringent standards.

The Wonder of an All-Round User Experience

HONOR's "Always Better" ethos drives the brand to go beyond the textural and colour design of the Dynamic Holographic glassback. HONOR 20 Series boasts a 6.26" all-view display with a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. With a 4.5mm in-screen camera, the all-view display allows an even more enthralling visual experience without compromising on aesthetics.

The fingerprint sensor on the right side of its aluminium frame has been positioned to complement the natural placement of fingers when one picks up a phone. The asymmetrical "L-shaped" positioning of the four camera lenses allows for a 4,000 mAh[v] battery that can support a full-day uninterrupted use[vi]. Meanwhile, the HONOR 20 Series adopts a Graphene cooling sheet technology[vii], a new thermal solution that can efficiently dissipate heat and thus maintaining the optimal performance.

In terms of mobile gaming, the HONOR 20 Series is equipped with the industry-leading GPU Turbo 3.0 – a feature that boosts the device's gaming capabilities by offering users an enhanced visual and tactile experience. Backed by consumer demands, HONOR 20 Series has teamed up with approximately 25 most sought-after mobile games right now including Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Arena of Valor.

Apart from the viewing and gaming experiences, users can indulge in an immersive audio experience through the Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound feature powered by Histen 6.0. This is the first time that this cutting-edge technology is applied to smartphones. The Virtual 9.1 surround sound supports most earphones and packs an in-built dual microphone with noise reduction – a system tailored according to the specific needs of technophiles and audiophiles.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

[i] Based on the performance of HONOR 20 PRO

[ii] Featured particularly on HONOR 20 PRO

[iii] Based on the performance of HONOR 20 PRO

[iv] This is the world's first mobile phone SoC chipset, the world's first cortex-A76 architecture chipset, the world's first dual NPU design, and the world's first chipset to support LTE Cat.21.

[v] The HONOR 20 comes with a 3,750mAh battery.

[vi] Based on HONOR lab testing

[vii] It is only available on HONOR 20 PRO. HONOR 20 comes with just a graphite sheet.

