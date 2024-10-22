HONOR Magic7 Series to Introduce Autopilot AI for Mobile

HONOR Defines AI-First Ecosystem by collaborating with Qualcomm at Snapdragon Summit 2024

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced that its upcoming Magic7 Series will be powered by the revolutionary Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. At Snapdragon Summit 2024, HONOR revealed its plans to develop an AI-first ecosystem. On stage, HONOR showcased groundbreaking AI features coming to the Magic7 Series, including the industry's first on-device AI Agent for an open ecosystem, and the first real-time NPU graphics rendering for mobile gaming. The company also gave a sneak peak of what its new flagship will look like.

"Openness and collaboration are in our DNA," commented Dr. Ray Guo, CMO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd. "With this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we are defining the AI-first ecosystem and revolutionizing user experiences for the AI era. We are thrilled to introduce the industry's first AI Agent for an open ecosystem, and bring on-device generative AI to gaming powered by NPU computing for the first time. Welcome to the era of Autopilot AI for mobile."

"We are excited to work with HONOR to shape the future of AI and redefine how people interact with technology," commented Chris Patrick, SVP and GM of Mobile Handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together, we're poised to push the boundaries of AI and create truly transformative experiences."

Autopilot AI for Mobile: Industry's first AI Agent for an open ecosystem

The HONOR Magic7 Series will debut the industry's first on-device AI Agent for an open ecosystem. From a simple text or voice prompt, the AI Agent can order takeout on the user's behalf. With consent, it can learn from users' habits to make intelligent decisions, for example it can understand if the user prefers their coffee with coconut milk, and order accordingly.

It can also find and cancel unwanted subscriptions across different apps with just a simple command, breaking boundaries between apps and services. The AI Agent can assist across a wide range of uses including travel planning, ticket booking, calendar scheduling, notification management, cross-app file transfer, and more. Set to launch on MagicOS 9.0 on the HONOR Magic7 Series, the AI Agent provides unparalleled convenience and ushers in the era of Autopilot AI.

AI-empowered Hardware: On-device generative AI in gaming powered by NPU computing for the first time

The upcoming Magic7 Series smartphone will bring on-device generative AI to gaming powered by NPU computing for the first time. The new series will introduce the industry's first real-time AI graphics rendering for mobile gaming. Compared to other smartphones, HONOR's solution reduces GPU load, leading to lower device temperatures and a better gaming experience with higher image quality.

Seamless AI: MagicRing empowering the Snapdragon ecosystem

Throughout the show, HONOR demonstrated how it is working together with Qualcomm Technologies to define the AI-first ecosystem, aimed to revolutionize user experiences in connectivity, interaction and performance. HONOR showed how its MagicRing technology is empowering the ecosystem across a range of products, apps, and services.

MagicRing makes the multi-device AI experience easier, with its secure and smooth flow of services and information across devices. For example, when using Windows on Snapdragon, Cocreator allows users to produce detailed artwork from simple drawings. Powered by MagicRing, users can seamlessly access Cocreator on their HONOR MagicPad 2, drawing AI masterpieces with their Magic Pencil. They can also use the HONOR Magic V3's AI Eraser on the HONOR MagicBook Art 14 to experience the convenience of mobile AI across all their devices.

Empowered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and MagicOS 9.0, the HONOR Magic7 Series is set to usher in a new era of Autopilot AI with its intuitive AI Agent. The upcoming device will bring on-device generative AI to gaming powered by NPU computing for the first time. Stay tuned for more information at the HONOR Magic7 Series China launch event on 30th October 2024.

