HONOR Launches First Wi-Fi 6 Plus HONOR Router 3

Equipped with a Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 Chipset, a dual-core 1.2 GHz CPU along with a number of Wi-Fi 6 benefits, the HONOR Router 3 achieves ultra-fast speeds and stable connections ensuring a faster and smoother network experience. The HONOR Router 3 is available to pre-order [1] for just €79.90 in HIHONOR Germany , HIHONOR France , HIHONOR Spain and HIHONOR Netherlands from today and customers in Italy can pre-order in HIHONOR Italy [2] from 24 th July. HONOR fans in selected countries [3] can also get a free HONOR Band 5 and a pair of HONOR AM115 Earphones with every HONOR Router 3 purchase from today to 31 st July as well.

Minimalist Design And Mesh Network Connection

Adopting four antennas, the HONOR Router 3 can easily be adjusted and folded into the router. Measuring just 245mm x 159.2mm x 39.7 mm, the router is smaller than traditional models, and with a symmetrical and all-white design, the HONOR Router 3 perfectly blends into a user's home, no matter what room they are in. Thanks to its subtle red and green LED light, users can clearly see the connection status at a simple glance.

The HONOR Router 3 comes with one WAN port and three LAN ports supporting auto speed adaptation between 100Mbps and 1000Mbps. Through a single click on the "H" button on top of the configured HONOR Router 3, users can easily pair up to five HONOR Router 3 devices together to activate the Mesh Network. This expands the overall Wi-Fi network coverage without adding range extenders. In the Mesh Network, all the connected HONOR Router 3 devices will bond wirelessly to one another, extending the Wi-Fi signal to a broader area, minimizing dead zones. This allows users to enjoy continuous network coverage no matter where they are in their homes. Users can easily add and manage the routers via their smartphones.

Best-Value Wi-Fi 6 Router With Ultra-Fast Wi-Fi 6 Plus Experience

Compared with Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 allows three times faster network speeds, four times more capacity, lower latency and 30% less power consumption. Leveraging a number of exclusive Wi-Fi 6 technologies, the HONOR Router 3 provides global users with a stable and secure Wi-Fi 6 connection.

Equipped with OFDMA Multi-User Technology (orthogonal frequency division multiple access), the HONOR Router 3 can communicate with multiple devices simultaneously (maximum 4 devices on 2.4 GHz or maximum 16 devices on 5 GHz).

Thanks to the Target Wake Time feature, users can set their connected devices to "wake up" at pre-set times for receiving and sending data while remaining in sleep mode for the rest of the time. This prevents devices from interfering with one another and allows them to stay in their battery-saving sleep modes until they wake on demand. Compared with other routers, the HONOR Router 3 reduces the power consumption of connected devices by up to 30%.

WPA3 is the latest security standard available on Wi-Fi 6 routers, which includes a new handshake protocol that enables users to use easy-to-remember passwords while still protecting their network from being infiltrated. With Individualized Data Encryption, WPA3 also protects users from vulnerable public Wi-Fi hotspots and provides a fully encrypted connection between your device and the router, even if the network is not password protected.

Equipped with all of these Wi-Fi 6-enabled features, the HONOR Router 3 also incorporates an exclusive Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset and a dual-core 1.2 GHz CPU to achieve 1024-QAM and 160MHz ultra-large bandwidth, boosting network speeds to over 1 Gbps. This promises a fast transfer rate with better and wider coverage for users to enjoy super-fast download and upload speeds on all their Wi-Fi 6 devices. With the support of the HONOR Router 3, users can download HD movies in just 10 seconds and enjoy 60% faster network speeds on other Wi-Fi 5 compatible HONOR devices. For gaming fans, the HONOR Router 3 is the perfect choice to gain a competitive edge thanks to the advanced chipset. Wi-Fi 6 supports and delivers greater bandwidth to a greater number of devices, allowing users to have a lag-free experience when connecting several devices at once.

HONOR's innovative Dynamic Narrow Bandwidth technology enables Wi-Fi 6 supported HONOR smartphones to send up to 6dB stronger signals back to the HONOR Router 3 to achieve faster speeds and extensive Wi-Fi coverage. Even in environments with poorer Wi-Fi signal or if users are connecting from somewhere far from the device, the HONOR Router 3 seamlessly adjusts the bandwidth and improve the overall signal to ensure better reception and stable connections.

AI Life APP – Manage Your Home Wi-Fi From Anywhere

When it comes to network management, the HONOR Router 3 is paired with a dedicated AI Life App to enable a one-stop-shop for smart network management. Supporting Device Management, users can manage connected devices such as setting speed limits, scheduling internet time, etc. For those who would like to manage their kids' Internet usage, the Parental Control feature allows parents to set schedules of internet usage to balance screen time for their kids. The App also features a Smart Diagnostic setting that offers a rapid health-check to help users identify common problems such as Wi-Fi signal strength, firewalls and Internet connection, to help users get back up and running.

Price and Availability

Priced at just €79.90[4], the HONOR Router 3 is an affordable and high-performance Wi-Fi 6 router offering ultra-fast speeds and stronger wall-penetration capability. Available in White, the HONOR Router 3 will be able to pre-order[5] in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands from today (21st July) and in Italy from 24th July. A free HONOR Band 5 and HONOR AM115 Earphones[6] will be bundled for each HONOR Router 3 purchase from today to 31st July as well.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com .

