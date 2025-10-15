HONOR Launches AI-Flagship HONOR Magic8 Series in China

Introducing next-generation YOYO Agent intelligence, breakthrough AI imaging, and record-setting performance

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Magic8 Series in China. Positioned as HONOR's first Self-Evolving AI Smartphone, the series debuts the most advanced generation of HONOR's YOYO Agent, breakthrough AI camera capabilities, and industry-leading performance. Leading the lineup is the HONOR Magic8 Pro, which integrates a host of cutting-edge AI innovations engineered to redefine the flagship smartphone experience for the AI era.

Flagship Intelligence: Smarter Living with YOYO Agent

HONOR introduces the HONOR Magic8 Series, its first Self-Evolving AI Smartphone, defined by advancements across three core pillars: hardware performance, system interaction, and application ecosystem. The HONOR AI agent boasts automatic execution capabilities across more than 3,000 scenarios[1]. This means that whether handling routine daily tasks (e.g., "Find all my screenshots and delete the blurry ones") or managing complex professional assignments (e.g., "Summarize this week's work expenses and email them to my manager"), the YOYO Agent can be activated in the appropriate context to automatically complete a series of operations, effectively liberating users from repetitive manual actions.

The HONOR Magic8 Series features an all-new AI Button, designed to provide a more convenient and intelligent user experience by making the YOYO assistant instantly accessible. By default, long pressing the button activates the YOYO Video Call, allowing YOYO to immediately provide information about any content it is pointed towards. A double-click instantly activates the camera shutter for direct access to photography. Furthermore, users can customize the dedicated AI Button to enable one-touch access to specific functions, promoting an efficient lifestyle. YOYO Memories creates a secure personal knowledge base with end-to-end privacy protection. This feature securely analyzes personal data—such as photos, chat records, and documents—and uses deep semantic understanding to interpret the meaning of the content.

Flagship Imaging: Redefining Ultra Night Telephoto Excellence with AI

HONOR elevates smartphone photography to new heights with the latest advancements in its AiMAGE Camera System, delivering unprecedented clarity, stability, and creative control powered by next-generation AI.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro introduces the industry's most advanced AI telephoto system to date, featuring a 200MP Ultra Night Telephoto Camera[2] with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor and wide f/2.6 aperture. This setup drastically improves light intake, delivering clearer details even at long distances. Powered by HONOR's AI anti-shake technology, users are seven times[3] more likely to produce great zoomed images even without a tripod or gimbal. Thanks to the industry-leading AI Adaptive Stabilization Model, the HONOR Magic8 Pro achieves the industry's most stable CIPA 5.5-level. It boasts a 4x improvement in shake detection accuracy and a 1x improvement in dynamic response.

The HONOR Magic8 Series also debuts Magic Color, the industry's first AI-powered color engine. Relying on advanced deep learning algorithms, it can intelligently extract 16.77 million colors. Through device-cloud collaborative color migration technology, it achieves efficient color tracking and processing for both global tonality and local fine-tuning, ensuring both high-quality output and smooth real-time preview. With Magic Color, users can recreate cinematic styles, apply professional film tones, or build personalized templates from any reference image and use them directly in the camera or via Magic Portal. Magic Color simplifies the grading process, making professional-level results effortless.

Endurance & Speed: Performance Tuned by AI

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform[4], HONOR Magic8 Series introduced the industry's first GPU-NPU Heterogeneous AI super-resolution and frame-generation technology, designed to transform low-resolution, low-frame-rate gameplay into high-resolution, high-frame-rate experiences. This enables demanding open-world titles to achieve 120fps at 1080p from an original 60fps at 850p, delivering both super-resolution and ultra-high frame rates.

Powering this speed is a next-generation 7,200mAh silicon-carbon battery[5] featured in the HONOR Magic8 Pro, supported by three HONOR E2 power management chips that work with AI to optimize voltage, thermal control, and long-term battery health. With 120W wired and 80W wireless HONOR SuperCharge[6], the HONOR Magic8 Pro combines all-day endurance with lightning-fast recharging.

Flagship Experience: Confidence in Every Interaction

The HONOR Magic8 Series embraces an open ecosystem, leveraging the cutting-edge MagicOS 10 to deliver unparalleled cross-platform and cross-device functionality. The device connects seamlessly with Android, HarmonyOS, iOS, and Windows, allowing users to effortlessly share files, sync tasks, and maintain continuity across their most important tools with ease.

HONOR MagicOS 10 introduces the translucent visual design philosophy, defined by its lightness, clarity, and sense of breathability. The translucent visual design covers scenes such as the lock screen, desktop, icons, and weather. The system simulates realistic light effects to guarantee content readability, dynamically adjusts colors to complement different wallpapers, and empowers users to customize the level of transparency for their optimal visual comfort.

HONOR reinforces durability with SGS-certified standards for 10-times drop resistance and IP68/69/69K protection[7], ensuring the HONOR Magic8 Series can withstand even the most demanding environments. Together, these innovations reflect HONOR's vision of a flagship defined not just by specifications, but by the confidence it brings into everyday life.

At the conclusion of the launch event, HONOR also teased an exciting new form factor: the HONOR ROBOT PHONE. This represents a significant milestone in the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, announced earlier this year, as the company advances toward its goal of becoming a global AI device ecosystem leader. This innovative device will seamlessly integrate AI-powered multi-modal intelligence, robotic functionality, and advanced handheld imaging capabilities. Positioned as a new species of AI device, the HONOR ROBOT PHONE is set to redefine future human-machine interaction and coexistence, firmly placing HONOR at the forefront of AI device innovation.

Color, Price and Availability

The HONOR Magic8 Series is available in a range of color options, including Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan, Black, and Glacier White. Starting from October 15, 2025, the HONOR Magic8 Series will be available for pre-order in China, with the HONOR Magic8 starting from RMB 4,499 and the HONOR Magic8 Pro starting from RMB 5,699. The devices will also soon be brought to the international markets later this year.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.honor.com.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.honor.com or email newsroom@honor.com

https://community.honor.com/

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://x.com/honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

[1] Data from HONOR labs. [2] 200MP is camera pixel parameters. The actual photo pixels may vary depending on different camera modes. Please refer to the actual situation. [3] Data from HONOR labs. [4] Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries [5] The typical battery capacity is 7200mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 7020mAh. The data comes from the HONOR lab. [6] The supported maximum wired charging power is 120W when going with the included HONOR SuperCharge charger. The 80W wireless charging is also supported with the original HONOR SuperCharge wireless charger, available on the official website. The actual charging power will intelligently change with the scenarios. Please refer to the actual experience. [7] The phone is not professionally water resistant. It is splash-proof, water-resistant and dust-proof under normal use. It has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and reaches the IP68 and IP69 level in accordance with GB/T 4208-2017 (China) standards, IP69K level in accordance with IEC ISO 20653:2023 standards. Splash, water, and dust resistances are not permanently effective, and the protective performance may decrease due to daily wear and tear.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797136/20251015_213056.jpg