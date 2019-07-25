HONOR Kicks Off Global Sale of the Highly Anticipated HONOR 20 PRO

Following its successful global launch in London earlier this year, the HONOR 20 PRO has earned waves of commendation, with a handful of global media such as Android Central, Android Authority, Digital Trends, GSMArena, PhoneArena and Tech Advisor, that gave it near-perfect ratings. It reached another milestone for camera capabilities when it was accorded 111 points by DxOMark, the 2 nd highest score attained by any smartphone, the gold standard benchmark for camera quality in the industry.

"In today's digital and hyper-connected world, a smartphone is the gateway to a world of endless possibilities," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "The HONOR 20 PRO has reimagined the smartphone camera in ways that were not possible a decade ago, allowing professional photographers and enthusiasts to express their creativity and capture their life moments in ultra-clarity, low-lit environment and in beautiful detail."

A pro-grade camera experience with 2nd Highest DxOMark score

The HONOR 20 PRO's impressive score puts it in close competition with other smartphone heavyweights and this commendable achievement can largely be attributed to the company's relentless pursuit of innovation. As the latest member of the HONOR N-Series range, the HONOR 20 PRO embodies the pinnacle of innovation and cements the brand's leadership in smartphone design. This is the first time in the history of the brand to introduce a flagship device that comes equipped with a Sony IMX586 48MP AI Quad Camera and industry-largest f/1.4 wide aperture. In the most recent OTA (over-the-air) upgrade, HONOR 20 PRO also comes with Ultra-High ISO Sensitivity, which provides a better low-light photography experience.

"The Honor 20 Pro makes it very close to the top of our DxOMark Mobile ranking, thanks to good Photo and Video performances across the board and no significant areas of weakness...If you're in the market for a new smartphone with excellent imaging capabilities, the Honor 20 Pro should be very high up on your list of options, especially if you want to save a little bit of cash compared to the more established competition." - DxOMark

You can read more about its DxOMark score here.

Complements stylish lifestyles with its exquisite and fashionable design

The HONOR 20 PRO redefines the user experience by becoming the first product in HONOR's history to introduce the world's first Dynamic Holographic glassback, which is crafted through an industry-first Triple 3D Mesh technology. As light passes through the glassback, light is reflected and refracted in all directions resulting in a mesmerizing and depth-inducing optical effect that sets the HONOR 20 PRO apart from its predecessors.

An all-round and unmatched smartphone experience

Armed with best-in-class software and hardware, HONOR 20 PRO is also an enabler of a truly intelligent experience for all users. The 7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset in the main driver of its speed and cutting-edge performance. It is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that can support a full-day uninterrupted use while its super-large 256GB storage provides the headroom for extreme demands. The HONOR 20 PRO also boasts an industry-leading GPU Turbo 3.0 – a feature that enhances the device's gaming capabilities by offering users with richer visual and tactile experience. To complete the entire experience, it comes with a Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound system, one that supports most wired and wireless earphones allowing a more conducive audio environment.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

