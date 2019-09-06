HONOR Empowers the Visually Impaired with Launch of New AI-Powered App "PocketVision"

Developed by social enterprise Eyecoming and pioneered by HONOR's cutting-edge technologies, PocketVision features three key modes to help people read more clearly.

Text-to-Speech Mode ; powered by HONOR HiAI and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, this mode helps to convert pictures to text faster and more accurately. It then narrates the text from books, documents, menus and more with ease.

; powered by HONOR HiAI and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, this mode helps to convert pictures to text faster and more accurately. It then narrates the text from books, documents, menus and more with ease. Zoom-In Mode ; leveraging the HONOR 20 PRO's 48MP quad camera lens and 8MP telephoto lens for ultra-clarity, this mode allows users to zoom into text using the volume buttons on their device, making even the smallest type larger, less blurry and more legible

; leveraging the HONOR 20 PRO's 48MP quad camera lens and 8MP telephoto lens for ultra-clarity, this mode allows users to zoom into text using the volume buttons on their device, making even the smallest type larger, less blurry and more legible Negative Image Mode; providing a range of colour filters to enhance text, this mode improves the contrast of printed materials for people who struggle to see certain colours

"At HONOR, we believe in the relentless pursuit of innovation; creating cutting edge technologies which make a positive impact on the world," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "Harnessing the power of the HONOR 20 PRO's next-generation AI capabilities and pro-grade camera technology, PocketVision aims to level the playing field for the visually impaired, giving this community a portable, affordable solution to other reading aids on the market. In launching this app, we hope to create an enhanced reading experience for people all around the world, enabling a greater sense of independence and giving people with low vision the confidence to unlock their potential and pursue their passions."

Armed with best-in-class software and hardware, the HONOR 20 PRO offers users a truly intelligent experience. From its superior 48MP AI quad camera, which takes ultra-clear shots from day to night, to its 8MP telephoto lens which allows users to take extreme close ups, capturing every detail has never been easier. Powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset, the device features a 4,000 mAh battery that can support a full-day's uninterrupted use, 256GB storage and a Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound system, allowing for a more conducive audio environment.

To help raise awareness of the barriers blind and partially sighted people face, HONOR has partnered with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) which supports people with vision impairment.

Robin Spinks, Senior Innovation and Technology Relationships Manager at RNIB commented: "Smartphone technology is playing an ever-increasing role in enabling everyday independence for blind and partially sighted people. PocketVision is an example of an exciting new category of apps that allow on-the-spot accessibility. Using this app, people with low vision have the ability to convert any text into a readable format, making the world a more accessible place, giving a greater sense of freedom and breaking down barriers to create a more inclusive society."

PocketVision can be downloaded for free from today on the Huawei AppGallery and supports English, Portuguese, German, Spanish, Italian and Chinese languages. To find out more about PocketVision, please visit HONOR's official website.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/HonorUK

https://twitter.com/UKHonor

https://www.instagram.com/ukhonor/

About EYECOMING

Eyecoming is a social enterprise that provides integrated hardware and software solutions for people with visual impairments including applications such as PocketVision and Eyecoming. The Eyecoming app connects the visually impaired with volunteers through smart glasses, which are capable of recording video in real time. These volunteers are then able to help blind or short-sighted people to solve tasks remotely. Eyecoming continues to innovate using the latest technology to deliver affordable, professional solutions for people with visual impairments, helping them to live more independently.

About RNIB

We are the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Every six minutes, someone in the UK begins to lose their sight. RNIB is taking a stand against exclusion, inequality and isolation to create a world without barriers where people with sight loss can lead full lives. A different world where society values blind and partially sighted people not for the disabilities they've overcome, but for the people they are.

RNIB. See differently. Call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999 or visit www.rnib.org.uk

All media enquiries to the RNIB press office on 0207 391 2223 or pressoffice@rnib.org.uk. For urgent enquiries out-of-hours, please call 07968 482812.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971269/HONOR_PocketVision_app.jpg

Related Links

http://www.hihonor.com



SOURCE HONOR