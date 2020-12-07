HONOR Christmas Gift 2020 Embraces People With Trendy Products With up to 50% Off

HONOR Christmas 2020 France – Up to €110 off

HONOR MagicWatch 2 (42mm, Sakura Gold) is at the price of €139.9 after a €80 drop. HONOR Watch ES comes with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9) is at €99.9. And HONOR Watch GS Pro are available at €199.9 in three colors.

HONOR Christmas 2020 Germany – Up to €110 off

HONOR MagicWatch 2 (42mm, Sakura Gold) is now at €159.9 after a €40 drop or bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9) at €169.9. HONOR Watch ES comes with free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9) at €99.9 or at the price of €89.9 after a €10 drop. HONOR Watch GS Pro is now at €179.9 with a €70 drop.

HONOR Christmas 2020 Italy – Up to €220 off

HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm, Charcoal Black) is now at €139.9 after a €30 drop. HONOR Watch ES is now at €79.9 after a €20 drop. HONOR Watch GS Pro is now at €199.9 after a €50 drop. HONOR 9X is now at €179.9 after a €120 drop.

HONOR Christmas 2020 Spain –Up to 60% off

HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm, Charcoal Black) is now at €139.9 after a €40 drop. HONOR Watch ES is now at €89.9 after claiming a €10 coupon or at €99.9 bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9). HONOR Watch GS Pro is at the price of €199.9 after a €50 drop. HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) is at €579.9 with the free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones. HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 4500U/8GB+512GB) is €749.9 with free HONOR Sport PRO (value of €79.9).

Special thanks to over 3 million new HONOR fans who have expressed great support and affection to HONOR this year, and for those who want to participate in as well, the company continuously offer up to €110 coupons and gifts to new subscribers to hihonor.com. Additionally, to show their great gratitude to wonderful contributions from all the fans this year, HONOR is holding an HONOR Fan Fest with series of fun interactions and rewards between December 1st and December 16th at HIHONOR Community.

SOURCE HONOR