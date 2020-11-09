HONOR Black Friday 2020 kicking off with Early-Bird Deals

vings

HONOR Watch GS Pro is now £219.99 with £30 price drop and free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones. Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at £599.99 after claiming a £70 coupon, and come with free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 France – Up to €120 Savings

HONOR 9X Lite is now at €179.9 with a €20 price drop, and HONOR 9A is now at €129.9 with a €20 price drop.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 Germany – Up to €120 Savings

HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB+256GB) is now at €529.9 after a €60 price drop. HONOR Watch GS Pro is now at €199.9 after a €50 price drop. HONOR Router 3 is now at €49.9.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 Italy – Up to €200 Savings

HONOR Watch ES is now at €89.9 with a €10 price off . HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at €649.9 after redeeming a €100 coupon bundled with a free HONOR Router 3, and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at €649.9 with €50 coupon and bundled with a free HONOR Router 3.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 Spain – Up to 55% OFF

HONOR MagicBook Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/16GB+512GB) comes at €749.9 with two free gifts out of five options including HONOR Router 3 and HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones. HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at €649.9 bundled with free HONOR Router 3. HONOR Watch GS Pro is now at €199.9.

What is more, the Night Flash Sales that is popular with customers will be continued in the store with surprising offers every night from 20:00 to 24:00. Up to £100 price off deals are provided on HIHONOR Store for different countries varies from days.

Over 1300 art works have been submitted from talents from 13 countries since the HONOR TALENTS Global Design Awards started this year, and have acquired over 1 trillion exposures globally on multiple distributions. Special thanks for all the efforts and supports to global talented artists, fashion journalists and events like Shanghai Fashion Week; and students from prestigious Universities including Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Polimoda Fashion School. HONOR will announce winners soon and their designs will be launched on HONOR Watch ES Watch Face Store reaching out to global customers.

