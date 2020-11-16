HONOR Black Friday 2020: Best Time to Purchase Smart watches, PCs and More

Starting from 27th November, HIHONOR United Kingdom prepared special offers as following: HONOR Watch GS Pro will be at £199.9 with a £50 price off. Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at £669.99 and bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones and a £70 coupon (total value of £139.9).

HONOR Black Friday 2020 France – Up to €120 off

Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come at the price of €649.9 with respectively €100 and €50 price off. HONOR Watch GS Pro will come at €199.9 with a €50 price off.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 Germany – Up to 60% discount

HONOR Watch GS Pro is at €199.9 with a €50 price off. HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones and a €50 coupon (total value of €129.9) at the price of €699.9.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 Italy – Up to €200 off

HONOR Watch ES is now €89.9 after a €10 drop.HONOR Watch GS Pro is €199.9 with €50 off. HONOR Router 3 is €49.9 with €30 off.

HONOR Black Friday 2020 Spain – Up to 55% discount

HONOR Watch GS pro is now €199.9 with a €50 off. HONOR MagicBook Pro comes at €749.9 with two free gifts out of five options including a HONOR Router 3 and HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (total value of €149.8). HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at €649.9 with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) after claiming a €50 coupon. HONOR Watch GS Pro is now at €149.9 after a €50 price drop. And the HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at €619.9 after a €130 off.

Join the Holiday Carnival with Experienced Tech Bloggers and Gamers

HONOR updates plenty deals with extra discounts while Black Friday sales are already in full swing. And to better present the frontier technology of our trendy products for your gift list decision, HONOR has invited some tech bloggers and gamers worldwide to experience and explore different possibilities of wearable and laptops. It would be worth paying attention to explore influencers' impressions and enjoy the special offers after subscribing to HIHONOR Stores through links shared by them. Moreover, there will be limited 50% off coupons that will be provided by influencers through lucky draws during their livestreaming.

The Announcement of 2020 HONOR TALENTS Global Design Awards

Since HONOR launched the HONOR TALENTS Design Awards with the "Unclutter Your Imagination" theme, there are a huge number of remarkable concepts received from talented individuals, over 120 artworks were from students of top fashion school POLIMODA, and 4 of them are highlighted. We are now excited to announce the winning concepts defining new era of devices aesthetics and winners on November 12, and their works are revealed publicly on HONOR Community. Furthermore, some of the winning concepts will be selected in the HONOR Watch ES Face Store for more users to see and use.

