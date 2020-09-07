HONOR Back to School 2020 Adds Special Deals for New Products to "Expand Your Smart Life"

HONOR Back to School 2020 UK - Up to £50 Voucher

HONOR GS Pro comes with two bundle options, customers can choose either free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones and an HONOR Router 3, or HONOR Magic Earbuds. HONOR Watch ES comes with free HONOR Sports Pro Earphones. HONOR MagicBook Pro comes with free bundles up to customers to choose from, either with a free HONOR Watch Magic or an HONOR Router 3. HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB) will bundle with a free accessory from options including an HONOR Mouse, HONOR Backpack, HONOR Bluetooth Earphones, or HONOR Router 3.

HONOR Back to School 2020 France - Up to €110 off

HONOR GS Pro will be at €199.9 with a €50 price drop. HONOR Watch ES will come with free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones or a €10 price drop. HONOR MagicBook Pro will be at €799.9 with a €100 price drop. HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB) will bundle with a free accessory from options including an HONOR Mouse, HONOR Backpack, HONOR Bluetooth Earphones, or HONOR Router 3.

HONOR Back to School 2020 Germany - Up to 60% off

HONOR GS Pro is now at €199.9 with a €50 price drop. HONOR Watch ES comes with free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones or a €20 price drop. HONOR MagicBook Pro is now at €799.9 with a €100 price drop. HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB) will bundle with a free accessory choosing from options including an HONOR Mouse, HONOR Backpack, HONOR Bluetooth Earphones, or HONOR Router 3.

HONOR Back to School 2020 Italy - Up to €129.9 Gift

HONOR GS Pro will be at €199.9 with a €50 price drop. HONOR Watch ES will come with free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones or a €20 price drop.

HONOR Back to School 2020 Spain - Up to €149.9 Gift

HONOR GS Pro will be at €199.9 with a €50 price drop. HONOR Watch ES will come with free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones or a €20 price drop.

Full View of the Offers

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading tech brand for the global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

http://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249719/HONOR_Back_School_2020_HIHONOR_Store.jpg

Related Links

www.hihonor.com



SOURCE HONOR