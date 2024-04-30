HONGQI Unveils The Latest Product Matrix at Auto China 2024

BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious HONGQI participated in the grand 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition held at the Beijing International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Pavilion) on April 25. Liu Yigong, President of China FAW Group Co., Ltd., graced the press conference with his presence and delivered a speech, highlighting the brand's evolution and innovative strides since the restructuring of its brand architecture. The exhibition featured 22 models, including the latest additions such as the latest HONGQI H9, EHS7, and EH7. The comprehensive display of HONGQI's Golden Sunflower brand captured the attention of both the media and the audience.

Image

The HONGQI "Golden Sunflower" deeply understands the ultimate pursuit of Chinese elite for top-notch luxury travel in the new era. And also, the brand grandly launched its new product, the ultra-luxurious executive sedan "GUOYA". In addition, the brand also brought new concept cars, which incorporate forward-looking technology and top-notch craftsmanship, fully satisfying users' imagination of a super-luxury brand.

The latest HONGQI H9, HONGQI's new flagship sedan, has undergone a comprehensive upgrade in six aspects: exterior, interior, systems, powertrain, safety, and comfort. With two styling options, it merges Chinese culture with Eastern aesthetics. Equipped with a 6-cylinder 3.0T turbocharged engine and a high-performance 8-speed automatic transmission, it boasts a new intelligent four-wheel drive system and a zero-to-hundred acceleration time of 6.3 seconds, along with a personalized AI system for an optimal driving experience.

The HONGQI has launched the EHS7 model tailored for family users. EHS7 is a mid-to-large-sized SUV, incorporating HONGQI's latest design philosophy and equipped with the "HME" pure electric platform and "HIS" intelligent platform. With 22 high-precision sensors, it ensures real-time monitoring of the surroundings for enhanced safety. The intelligent system, based on the "HIS" platform, offers a seamless driving experience. Built on the "HME" platform, the EHS7 excels in acceleration, braking, and handling while boasting a modern exterior design.

The exhibition revealed the new all-electric model, EH7, the first electric sedan under HONGQI FMEs platform architecture. EH7 boasts a fresh family design, featuring a distinctive "smiling face" front design for easy recognition. It's equipped with HONGQI's self-developed high-speed electric motor and a power system generating 455 kW, delivering impressive acceleration. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. Efficient charging enables it to gain 215 km of range in just 5 minutes.

At the exhibition, HONGQI not only brought a powerful lineup of products but also announced its support for the 2024 Paris Olympics, gifting a HONGQI vehicle to every Chinese athlete who won a gold medal. Additionally, HONGQI will continue to advance its strategic partnership with the General Administration of Sport of China, providing E-HS9 vehicles for TEAM CHINA. With a more open approach and sustainable automotive products and services, the HONGQI brand is embracing the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401152/Image.jpg