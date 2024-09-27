HONGQI to Open Orders at the Paris Motor Show 2024, Showcasing Chinese Luxury Mobility

CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 14th - 20th, HONGQI, the "World's New Luxury" automotive brand, will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024, introducing its latest electric vehicles: the EH7 sedan and the EHS7 SUV. Both models will be available for open orders in Europe during the event, marking a significant milestone in HONGQI's expansion into the European market.

HONGQI

The two all-electric models, the EH7 and EHS7, showcased at this event blend Chinese craftsmanship with cutting-edge engineering. Built on the "TianGong" Electric Platform, these vehicles seamlessly integrate "beyong driving", "beyong comfort" and "beyong technology" reflecting HONGQI's vision for the future of mobility.

HONGQI's new models aim to deliver a powerful yet smooth driving experience, showcasing exceptional driving dynamics and comfort. Both the EH7 and EHS7 are equipped with a 22,500 RPM electric motor, allowing for top speeds of up to 200 km/h. The EHS7 achieves 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.9 seconds, while the EH7 reaches the same speed in a remarkable 3.5 seconds, offering supercar-level performance. The rear-wheel steering and advanced braking system (with a braking distance of just 36 meters from 100 km/h) further enhance precise handling, ensuring a thrilling and responsive driving experience.

Inside the cabin, the vehicle offers a world of comfort and luxury. With hand-stitched NAPPA leather seats, passengers can enjoy the utmost comfort on any journey. The premium finishes, on par with top-tier luxury vehicles, exude an air of prestige and elegance throughout. Additionally, the advanced "iDCS Self-Adjusting Continuous Damping Shock Absorbers" easily adapt to various terrains, providing a smooth driving experience.

Both models feature dual-screen displays and a 63-inch AR-HUD, alongside comprehensive driver assistance. Fast-charging capabilities enable a 10% to 80% charge in just 20 minutes, ideal for long-distance travel. Their sleek, nature-inspired exterior combines power and elegance, while impressive range capabilities—up to 655 km for the EH7 and 600 km for the EHS7—ensure sustainability without compromising on performance, positioning HONGQI's new models at the forefront of luxury electric vehicle technology.

In addition to delivering world-class electric mobility solutions, HONGQI has established a robust after-sales network across multiple European countries, offering customers comprehensive service and support. HONGQI invites European users to explore open order options and experience the future of driving at the Paris Motor Show 2024.

Website: https://www.hongqi-auto.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517869/HONGQI.jpg