HONGQI Launches "Shared-Value Mobility Union" to Co-Create a New Luxury Ecosystem

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, the 21st Auto Shanghai officially kicked off. On the same day, HONGQI held Globalization Business Press Conference, unveiling its vision of building a "Shared-Value Mobility Union" with users and partners, debuting new models including HONGQI GUOYA, EH5, and EHS5.

At the exhibition, HONGQI showcased a range of groundbreaking products, technologies and achievements. Prior to the global business launch, Liu Yigong, General Manager of China FAW Group Co., Ltd., President of HONGQI Operation Committee, met with European partners and expressed gratitude for their support in the brand's global expansion.

At the press conference, Liu Changqing, Assistant President of China FAW Group Co.,Ltd. Vice President of HONGQI Operation Committee, highlighted that HONGQI has achieved doubling overseas sales for four consecutive years. On the strength of the traditional Chinese value of "Regard all creations with harmony," HONGQI will co-create a "Shared-Value Mobility Union" with users and partners, elevate brand co-creation, technological inclusivity, and advancement of local automotive industry. HONGQI aims to achieve "mutual growth, co-create, win-win" for all parties involved.

Giles Taylor, Vice President of Global Design and Chief Creative Officer of FAW Group, introduced HONGQI EH5, EHS5, and HONGQI Guoya to the international audience. EH5 and EHS5 are the latest additions to HONGQI's growing portfolio of new energy vehicles, building on the success of EH7 and EHS7 in international markets. Guoya, a luxury flagship model, embodies the next step in HONGQI's pursuit of "World's New Luxury" after its highly anticipated preview at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Paris Motor Show. The debut of these models further strengthens HONGQI's new energy vehicle lineup, offering an enhanced green mobility experience to a wider global audience.

Furthermore, Yang Dayong, President of Overseas Business Division of China FAW Group Co., Ltd. Chairman of China FAW Group Import & Export Co.,Ltd. (HONGQI Global), presented the "HONGQI Alliance Medal" to the renowned European fabric brand SCABAL, marking a milestone in their collaboration since 2024. This partnership exemplifies a new model of crossover for Chinese car brands. Joyce Jonathan, the first global user of EHS7, also appeared at the event and expressed her deep affection for HONGQI with a beautiful song.

In today's dynamic global automotive industry, HONGQI is taking proactive steps to enhance cooperation and provide a forward-thinking solution for the international exploration of Chinese brands. Looking ahead, HONGQI aims to create more value for global partners, users, and communities with superior products, a more inclusive and vibrant brand force and groundbreaking collaborations, while shaping a wonderful and new future for mobility. HONGQI, for the world!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671164/image_5028817_37234034.jpg