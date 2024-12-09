HONGQI Exports First Batch of 600 EH7 and EHS7 Vehicles to Europe, Marking a New Phase in Overseas Development

CHANGCHUN, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November 2024: HONGQI, the "World's New Luxury" automotive brand, has reached a key milestone in its global strategy by shipping its first batch of 600 electric vehicles to Europe, including the EH7 and EHS7. This achievement represents steady progress in HONGQI's development into overseas markets.

In October 2024, HONGQI made a significant impact at the Paris Motor Show with the debut of its all-electric EH7 sedan and EHS7 SUV. The EH7, featuring a refined design, cutting-edge technology, and an impressive 655 km WLTP range, has received widespread praise for its exceptional driving dynamics and comfort. Both models showcase HONGQI's dedication to innovation and sustainability, but the EHS7 stands out with its industry-leading battery safety features, offering multiple layers of protection and unparalleled reliability under extreme conditions.

Among these vehicles, the HONGQI EHS7, a fully electric luxury SUV, stands out for its exceptional battery safety features, designed to ensure reliability and durability under extreme conditions. The advanced battery system adopts a reinforced hexagonal honeycomb structure and multi-layer sealing technology, ensuring industry-leading durability and reliability in various conditions. Utilizing aerospace-grade thermal insulation materials, the battery withstands voltages up to 10 kV and temperatures reaching 1,000°C, effectively preventing thermal diffusion. This allows the battery system to pass not only traditional extreme tests such as puncture, underbody impact, fire exposure, and prolonged water immersion, but also to endure extreme challenges like electric shocks and electromagnetic radiation. Thanks to triple-sealing technology, the battery achieves the industry's highest IPX8 waterproof rating, maintaining stability even after 60 hours of immersion in 1-meter-deep water. This breakthrough alleviates concerns about driving in heavy rain, providing drivers with peace of mind during adverse weather conditions.

The launch of the HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 comes at a time when the demand for luxury all-electric vehicles in Europe is steadily increasing. These new energy models cater to the growing demand among European consumers for eco-friendly, innovative, and high-quality mobility solutions. The successful shipment of the EH7 and EHS7 marks a further expansion of HONGQI's presence in the European new energy vehicle market. Moving forward, HONGQI will continue to deepen its presence in overseas markets, offering high-quality products and excellent services to provide an exceptional mobility experience for more European customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576380/image.jpg