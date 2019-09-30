Hongji Bike Launches A Strategic Shared Electric Scooter Priced at ONLY $299

According to the product manager from Hongji Bike, the latest Hongji shared scooter adopts the most reliable and durable materials and moulding technology to ensure the ride safety and the compliance with the latest German regulation. Additionally, the scooter frame is proportionally validated together with the riding posture in accordance with automotive ergonomic standard to ensure 95% of European and American users can ride the e-scooter in the most comfortable way.

The body centre and chassis of the new model are also calibrated to the best position for ride safety and better ability to travel on roads with potholes. By widening and lengthening the pedal, Hongji allows the user to better control the riding posture and to enjoy a safer journey at ease.

Emma Wang, the co-founder, COO and CMO of Hongji Bike, stated that in terms of the To-B business, Hongji mainly provides electric bicycles and electric scooters for shared mobility operators both at home and abroad.

Emma also added that Hongji's core team members have acquired the quick ramping up capability while manufacturing nearly 10 million bicycles for Mobike. Therefore they can identify the potential issues occurred during the operation from full life cycle management viewpoint and solve the issues early on through R&D efforts, thereby reducing maintenance costs and total cost of ownership.

For instance, by taking advantages of years of experience gained from shared product operation, Hongji team has cut the costs to provide the best value for money. Yet on top of this Hongji still manages to offer an extra 2-year warranty for the four core parts (frame, motor, controller, and battery) for this new model, which will greatly reduce the cost and improve the efficiency for shared mobility operators.

The lead time for the new shared e-scooter can be as short as 25 days after order placement, with low cost and high quality ensured at the same time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003062/Hongji_Bike_Launches_A_Strategic_Shared_Electric_Scooter.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003063/Hongji_Bike_Launches_A_Strategic_Shared_Electric_Scooter.jpg

SOURCE Hongji Bike