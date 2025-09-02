Hong Kong Reinforces Regulated Crypto Bridge as Asian Institutional Demand Surges

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Asia ascends to the forefront of the global crypto-finance landscape, Hong Kong is reclaiming its historical niche as a regulated gateway linking traditional finance with digital assets. Institutional appetites are visibly rising for compliant, algorithmically driven Bitcoin exposure, evidenced by sovereign wealth funds increasing their Bitcoin allocations and fintech firms in Hong Kong raising more than $1.5 billion to support crypto infrastructure and stablecoin frameworks. In this evolving environment, next-generation platforms such Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) (Profile), which melds licensed crypto infrastructure, quantitative strategies and access to Asia's high-net-worth investor base, are poised to capitalize on this structural shift. Solowin Holdings joins other tech-savvy companies — including Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Bit Mining Ltd. (NYSE: BTCM), Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) and Marathon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) — that are focused on strengthening their positions in a booming sector.

Solowin Holdings stands at the forefront of financial innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with deep financial expertise.

The company provides comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, with its wholly owned subsidiary securing SFC Type 1, 4, 6, and 9 licenses for regulated activities.

Hong Kong's emergence as a global hub for regulated cryptocurrency activity creates unprecedented opportunities for institutional investors seeking compliant access to digital assets.

Solowin offers high-net-worth and institutional investors a full range of financial services across both traditional and digital asset markets .

SWIN's approach to product development focuses on creating investment solutions that combine the growth potential of digital assets with the risk management and operational standards expected by institutional investors.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Solowin Holdings editorial.

Hong Kong Solidifies Role as Regulated Crypto-Finance Hub

Asia is rapidly solidifying its place as the epicenter of global crypto-finance, with Hong Kong leading the charge through a coordinated push toward regulation and institutional adoption. In February 2025, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued nine new Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) licenses and began exploring frameworks for derivatives, margin lending and stablecoin oversight, positioning the city as Asia's leading regulated digital asset hub. This wave of regulatory clarity has attracted institutional players eager for compliant exposure to Bitcoin and other digital assets, while reassuring global investors that Hong Kong intends to balance innovation with investor protection.

At the same time, Hong Kong has cultivated a strong asset-management ecosystem to serve the digital finance market. Since 2018, the SFC has enabled professional asset managers to incorporate virtual assets into their offerings, and today more than 35 licensed fund managers in the city provide crypto trading, custody and portfolio services for institutional and high-net-worth clients. This regulated environment has allowed Hong Kong to carve out a distinct role as a jurisdiction where compliance and innovation meet, setting it apart from less structured crypto hubs in the region.

The momentum is further reinforced by the macro growth of the global crypto market. Between 2018 and 2024, the sector grew an astonishing 24-fold, reaching a market capitalization of $3.3 trillion. This exponential expansion highlights both the scale of institutional adoption and the necessity for regulated gateways such as Hong Kong to anchor the industry's next phase. By developing infrastructure, regulatory clarity and financial expertise, the city is positioning itself not only as Asia's digital finance centerpiece but as a cornerstone of the global crypto economy.

Within this landscape, Solowin Holdings is playing a pivotal role. A Hong Kong-based financial services provider, Solowin combines licensed crypto infrastructure with quantitative strategies and curated access to Asia's high-net-worth investors. By leveraging Hong Kong's regulatory momentum, Solowin bridges traditional finance with digital assets, offering clients compliant, algorithmically driven exposure to Bitcoin plus much more. As institutional demand grows for regulated platforms, Solowin exemplifies how next-generation companies can capitalize on Hong Kong's emergence as the world's premier crypto-finance hub.

Building the Future of Finance

Solowin Holdings stands at the forefront of financial innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with deep financial expertise to deliver a comprehensive suite of services that bridges traditional and digital assets. The company leads the financial technology revolution with cutting-edge fintech and Web3 solutions for modern investors and businesses, leveraging blockchain for secure and innovative virtual asset solutions.

Through strategic partnerships, regulatory compliance and technological advancement, Solowin is creating an integrated ecosystem that caters specifically to the evolving needs of institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking exposure to next-generation asset classes.

Solowin Holdings has announced plans to launch a joint Bitcoin quantitative fund with Antalpha, a Singapore-based global leader in digital asset management, with the proposed fund targeting $100 million in assets under management (AUM) and employing a data-driven, algorithmic trading strategy to invest in Bitcoin. This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in Solowin's mission to provide sophisticated investment products that combine institutional-grade risk management with exposure to digital assets. The partnership leverages Antalpha's expertise in digital asset management and algorithmic trading to create a fund specifically designed for institutional and high-net-worth clients seeking professional management of their Bitcoin exposure.

The quantitative approach employed by the fund utilizes advanced algorithms and data-driven strategies to optimize Bitcoin trading performance while managing downside risk. Antalpha is a leading fintech company providing financing, technology and risk-management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry, serving as the primary lending partner of Bitmain, a leading designer of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip for Bitcoin mining. This collaboration demonstrates Solowin's commitment to partnering with industry leaders who bring complementary expertise and proven track records in digital asset management.

The $100 million target for assets under management reflects the growing institutional demand for professionally managed Bitcoin exposure through regulated channels. By offering this product through its licensed subsidiaries, Solowin provides institutional investors with a compliant pathway to access Bitcoin's potential returns while benefiting from professional portfolio management and risk controls that meet institutional investment standards.

Hong Kong's License Achievement on Cryptocurrency

Solowin Holdings provides comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, with its wholly owned subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited securing Hong Kong SFC licenses for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), Type 6 (Advising on Corporate Finance) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. This achievement positions Solowin among an exclusive group of companies authorized to operate regulated cryptocurrency trading platforms in Hong Kong.



The regulated license represents a significant regulatory milestone that validates Solowin's operational capabilities, compliance infrastructure and commitment to meeting Hong Kong's stringent regulatory standards for virtual asset service providers. The licensing process required extensive due diligence, robust compliance systems and demonstration of technical capabilities to meet the SFC's rigorous requirements. Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings has reported significant transactional volume growth following the receipt of its upgraded license. This regulatory approval enables Solowin to offer institutional and retail clients access to cryptocurrency trading through a fully compliant platform that meets international regulatory standards for investor protection and market integrity.

Gateway for Institutional Crypto Adoption

Hong Kong's emergence as a global hub for regulated cryptocurrency activity creates unprecedented opportunities for institutional investors seeking compliant access to digital assets. Solowin Holdings offers secure and compliant financial services spanning traditional and digital assets, backed by Hong Kong brokerage licenses and a U.S.-listed parent company. Solowin's positioning as one of the first companies to offer both fiat-to-crypto trading and licensed fund management under Hong Kong's new regulatory framework places it at the center of institutional crypto adoption in Asia's most important financial center.

The convergence of Hong Kong's regulatory clarity with Solowin's comprehensive service offering creates a unique value proposition for institutional investors who require both regulatory compliance and operational sophistication. Spanning both traditional and virtual assets, Solowin's offerings include investment banking, wealth management, asset management and Web3, tailored to support the next generation of investors. This integrated approach allows institutions to access cryptocurrency markets through familiar investment structures while benefiting from the same level of service and regulatory protection they expect from traditional financial services providers.

Bridging Traditional, Digital Finance

Through its subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings, Solowin offers high-net-worth and institutional investors a full range of financial services across both traditional and digital asset markets, with its Solomon VA+ platform being the first in the region to integrate traditional and virtual asset trading with wealth management. This integration represents a fundamental shift in how financial services are delivered, eliminating the traditional silos between asset classes and enabling clients to manage diversified portfolios that span both conventional investments and digital assets within a single ecosystem.

Solowin's deep roots in Asia's private-wealth ecosystem provide the company with unique insights into the investment preferences and operational requirements of high-net-worth individuals and family offices in the region. The company's ongoing business transformation is driven by advancements in Web3 and the latest fintech developments, as it expands partnerships with key Web3 industry players, including OSL, China AMC(HK) and Zodia Custody, to explore emerging opportunities for sustainable growth. These strategic partnerships enable Solowin to offer clients access to institutional-grade custody solutions, asset-management expertise and technological infrastructure that meets the highest standards for security and operational excellence.

Leading Cross-Border Digital Investment Products

Solowin's approach to product development focuses on creating investment solutions that combine the growth potential of digital assets with the risk management and operational standards expected by institutional investors. Leveraging its SFC-licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure Division that delivers compliance traditional finance (tradfi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and global digital-payment solutions. This comprehensive infrastructure enables the company to launch innovative products that bridge traditional and digital finance while maintaining full regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

The company's vision extends beyond simply offering access to digital assets, encompassing the development of sophisticated financial products that utilize blockchain technology to enhance traditional investment strategies and create new opportunities for value creation. By combining regulatory compliance, technological innovation, and deep financial markets expertise, Solowin is positioning itself to lead the next generation of cross-border investment products that serve the evolving needs of global investors seeking exposure to the digital asset ecosystem through professional, regulated channels.

High-Tech Leaders Drive Bold Moves in Digital Finance

The high-tech digital and fintech space is witnessing a wave of transformative moves as leading companies expand their global reach and reinforce their positions in crypto, blockchain and AI-driven infrastructure. Together, these moves highlight how leading players are shaping the future of digital finance and technology through aggressive investment, strategic expansion and groundbreaking innovation.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has closed its acquisition of Deribit, officially making Coinbase the most comprehensive global crypto derivatives platform. This acquisition comes on the heels of a record month of volume and revenue for Deribit as international momentum around crypto options heats up. "We're thrilled to welcome the world's leading crypto options exchange to Coinbase," the company announced. "This milestone marks a major step forward in our mission to build the most comprehensive, trusted platform for global crypto derivatives trading."

Bit Mining Ltd. (NYSE: BTCM) has launched its first Solana (SOL) validator, alongside the initial purchase of 27,191 SOL, at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4.89 million, to establish the company's growing SOL treasury. This milestone follows the company's previous announcement outlining a strategic shift into the Solana ecosystem, backed by plans to raise up to $300 million for SOL acquisitions and infrastructure development. The validator is operated by BIT Mining's internal infrastructure team and supported by the company's proprietary technologies.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) has entered into a share purchase agreement with RIZAP Group Inc. to acquire approximately 30% of the outstanding shares of MarushoHotta Co. Ltd. (MHT), a Tokyo-listed company. The acquisition would make Bakkt the largest shareholder of MHT. According to the announcement, as part of the transaction, Bakkt International president Phillip Lord will become CEO of MHT, and MHT will include investing in Bitcoin and other digital assets as part of its treasury. Bakkt builds solutions that enable its clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade trading and onramp capabilities, the company's clients leverage technology that is built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

Marathon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) has signed an investment agreement with EDF Pulse Ventures, the corporate venture of EDF, one of the world's largest low-carbon energy producers. The agreement outlines plans for MARA to acquire a 64% stake in Exaion, a subsidiary of EDF. The agreement provides MARA the option to increase its ownership in Exaion up to 75% by 2027. Exaion develops and operates high-performance computing data centers and provides secure cloud and AI infrastructure in partnership with key players such as NVIDIA, Deloitte and 2CRS.

These bold strategies underscore the accelerating convergence of innovative finance, digital assets and cutting-edge infrastructure. Digital- and tech-savvy companies are not only strengthening their market positions but also driving the evolution of the broader fintech and crypto landscape. As institutional demand, regulatory clarity and technological innovation continue to grow, these firms' strategic moves are setting the pace for what the next decade of digital finance will look like.

For further information, please visit Solowin Holdings.

