Hong Kong Aerospace and Technology Group and Intelli Global Corporation Ltd signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement for "Golden Bauhinia" commercial satellite

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Aerospace and Technology Group ("HKATG") and Intelli Global Corporation Ltd. ("IGC") jointly announced that both companies entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, based on respective technological strengths and business network in promoting the "Golden Bauhinia" commercial satellite systems.

Under this agreement, HKATG authorized IGC to resell and bundle its smart city solutions with the satellite data derived from the "Golden Bauhinia" for regions including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, other cities in China and overseas countries. The agreement also includes cooperation in the areas of aerospace industry supply chain, constellation design and planning, satellite manufacturing and international aerospace collaborations etc. Through this partnership, both parties shall utilise their respective resources to jointly promote the development of the commercial satellite industry and its big data applications, in driving the further development of the Greater Bay Area into a smart city cluster. At the same time, both parties will jointly expand their business globally.

About Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group

HKATG is co-founded by eleven outstanding global aerospace scientists and is the first member of the International Astronautical Federation in Hong Kong. HKATG designs, launches and operates the "Golden Bauhinia" satellite constellation covering urban agglomerations, providing near-real-time (less than 5 minutes) all-weather satellite data with 0.5 meter image resolutions.

About Intelli Global Corporation Limited

Intelli Global Corporation Limited (IGC) is co-founded by Mr. Allen Yeung - the former Chief Information Officer of HKSAR Government, Mr. Antoni Vives – the former Deputy Mayor of Barcelona Spain, and Mr. Herbert Che - the former Alibaba Vice President, along with several world renowned smart city experts as company advisors. IGC aims to assists city leaders around the world to realize the great potentials of smart city development, particularly in the areas of smart city top-level design, big data applications, and digital twin city management platforms. IGC has offices and R&D centers in Hong Kong, Hengqin Zhuhai and Beijing.

