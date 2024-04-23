Honda Motor Europe Ltd. renews and expands IT partnership with Kyndryl

Kyndryl to modernize and manage the mission-critical systems for Honda's logistics operations with Kyndryl Bridge

BRUSSELS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Honda Motor Europe Ltd., announced a multiyear managed infrastructure services renewal agreement. Building on a well-established partnership, Kyndryl will continue to manage Honda's centralized IT infrastructure and modernize the company's mainframe estate with Kyndryl Bridge, Kyndryl's open integration platform, and AIOps.

Honda Motor Europe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of Honda products in Europe. The company offers a wide range of products, including automobiles, motorcycles, power equipment, parts, accessories and marine engines. The companies will work together to drive agility across Honda's business operations, standardize key processes, and future-proof the company's IT systems for a more digital and data-driven environment.

Through the expanded agreement, Kyndryl will move critical applications to its newly upgraded z16 mainframe and infrastructure environment, allowing Honda Motor Europe Ltd. to modernize operations and optimize costs with the latest platforms and best-in-class technologies offering advanced security, reliability, scalability and performance.

"We are proud to collaborate with Honda, helping them to drive agility and resiliency across their operations and harness their data through more innovative applications of IT," said Liesbet D'hoker, Managing Director of Kyndryl Belux.

Going forward, Honda Motor Europe Ltd. will adopt Kyndryl Bridge to drive real-time insights of its IT operations and enhanced control over its mission-critical applications.

In addition, Kyndryl is applying the full scope of its advanced delivery automation capability, including AIOps delivered through Kyndryl Bridge. This has the potential to drive faster, more secure and efficient outcomes and reduce incidents, while lowering costs.

