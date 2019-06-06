HOMI Fashion&Jewels, the Leading Exhibition for Fashion Accessories and Jewellery, Presents Its Forthcoming Edition Scheduled from 13 to 16 September in Milan

The show will host a variety of exhibitors , including major national and international brands, start-ups, young creative talents and designers. It is also the first and only event to give space, alongside the historic brands, to makers 3.0. This new generation of manufacturers bring their creativity, research and experimentation to fashion and jewellery, both important areas for traditional craftsmanship.

A number of special projects have been scheduled for the event.

#IAMTHEMAKER: an installation which gives a voice to creativity from and around the world. A futuristic system of projections which transmits the video experiences of the protagonists of Homi: exhibitors, buyers and professionals recount their visions of the arts&crafts of today and tomorrow. A corner will be also be available to host the live contributions of visitors to the exhibition.

Another major project for this first edition is SPERIMENTA. A space created in collaboration with A.I. Artisanal Intelligence, which unites highly experimental creations by designers, companies and craftspeople selected in a stringent scouting process to create a complete offer of unequalled quality.

Additionally, special areas like Tuttepazzeperibijoux will provide an opportunity to discover select and niche items of costume jewellery distinguished by their originality. Conceived and created by Maria Elena Capelli, cool hunter e jewel design curator, this section will be a point of reference for concept stores and jewellers looking for unique, handmade, high quality jewellery.

Talks and workshops will be held throughout the exhibition by industry experts, giving real time consultancy on how to make the fascinating world of fashion&jewels even more profitable and full of opportunities. And the HOMI catwalk will be showing off the current season's most representative collections, in a mix and match of costume jewellery and accessories, the true stars of any look.

