Homestyler Hosts AIDA Global AI Design Awards Ceremony at Milan's ADI Design Museum

MILAN, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homestyler AIDA Global AI Design Awards Ceremony was held at the ADI Design Museum in Milan, bringing together leading figures from international design, academia and industry to explore the future of AI‑empowered design. During the ceremony, members of the international jury shared their views on how AI is reshaping design.

- Luciano Galimberti, President of the Association for Industrial Design (ADI), emphasized that "AI is becoming a highly efficient and practical core tool for designers. Designers must clearly define the brief and uphold their responsibilities so that technology truly empowers creativity."

- Matteo Ingaramo, Head of Companies Relations at the School of Design, Politecnico di Milano, noted that "AI design tools have become essential. They can significantly improve design quality and help realize localized, highly personalized ideas."

- Sooshin Choi, Chair of Industrial Design at the Savannah College of Art and Design, remarked that "The core of the AI era is still human creativity. We should treat AI as a creative partner, keep a strong humanistic perspective, and use competitions like AIDA to build bridges for global creative exchange."

Originally incubated within Autodesk in the United States, Homestyler has focused on 3D interior design. Since integrating AI in 2023, the company has upgraded its capabilities based on advanced computing power and domain‑specific large models and presented its progress at Nvidia's GTC conference in 2025. Today, Homestyler serves over 20.93 million registered users worldwide across more than 220 countries and regions.

Homestyler has developed an AI Agent Matrix that includes AI Planner, AI Modeler, AI Render and AI Decor. This matrix enables designers to generate solutions quickly, shortening the traditional design cycle by more than 90% and significantly improving workflow efficiency. Powered by this Matrix, the AIDA Competition ran for eight months across five continents and received over 50,000 entries, more than half of which used Homestyler's core AI features.

At the ceremony, award winners such as Doğa Kırarslan from Türkiye and Marwa Abdelbaset from Germany shared that Homestyler's AI tools help them optimize layouts, accelerate iterations and spark new ideas, becoming a key driver of both creativity and efficiency. Homestyler believes that the core value of AI is to free designers from repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on concept, narrative and space. The upgraded Home Copilot, launching on June 30, 2026, will orchestrate multiple AI agents to support the design process, helping designers shift from traditional drafting to becoming storytellers of creativity and spatial aesthetics.

At the same time, Homestyler's AI‑powered scene capabilities support home‑furnishing brands in evolving from selling individual products to offering complete spatial solutions. By presenting immersive scenes to reach global consumers, Homestyler has become a key partner for many high‑end home brands in their international expansion.

Standing on the international stage in Milan, Homestyler is using AI to upgrade 3D interior design, unlock new productivity and empower the global design industry.

For more information, visit

https://www.homestyler.com/solution/hsda_homestyler-design-award-2025/?utm_medium=milan26&utm_source=homestyler&utm_campaign=milan26&adid=882026&source_page=milan26

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