Homeprotect reveals the TV and film characters the UK would most like as their housemate

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation has revealed the TV and film character that they would most like as their housemate, with Brits choosing Friends character Rachel Green as their top choice.

Rachel narrowly defeated Only Fools & Horses' Del Boy Trotter as the nation's most in-demand potential housemate from film and TV, and saw off fellow Friends characters Monica Geller and Joey Tribbiani, who were sixth and seventh on the list respectively.

As awards season is underway with both the BAFTAs and the Oscars ceremonies taking place over the next month, the survey of Brits, conducted by specialist home insurance provider, Homeprotect, found the top ten TV and film characters that Brits would most like as their housemate to be:

Rachel Green

Del Boy Trotter

Mr Bean

Barbie Doctor Who Monica Geller Joey Tribbiani Sherlock Holmes Jon Snow (Game of Thrones) Frodo Baggins / Homer Simpson

Whilst Rachel Green dominated across generations, Barbie was the top choice for 18-24 year olds, whilst Del Boy was found to be the nation's most sought after housemate for over 55s.

Men in the UK generally favoured their male fictional compatriots as potential housemates, with Rachel Green the only female character in their top choices, with their first five picks made up of Del Boy, Rachel Green, Mr Bean, Doctor Who and Sherlock Holmes.

Del Boy and Mr Bean were more popular housemates for female respondents than Barbie, with women putting them second and third on their list, followed by Barbie and Friends' Joey Tribbiani.

The findings form part of a wider research project, as Homeprotect seeks to understand the habits, attitudes and plans of UK households this year and explain the impact their choices may have on their home insurance.

On the findings, Chief Customer Officer at Homeprotect, David Joyson, said: "Asking who we'd like to bring in from our TV screens to our real-life living rooms revealed some fascinating insights about what people around the UK value in those they live with.

"It is interesting that Brits opted for big characters with very different personalities and quirks as their top two, highlighting how we appreciate different things when it comes to our living arrangements and the importance of finding the perfect dynamic at home to allow us to thrive in our daily lives."

Notes to editors

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 1,001 adults in the UK between 30.01.2024 – 02.02.2024.