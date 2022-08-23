Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market to hit USD 3.3 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Industry is anticipated to register 16.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to increasing patient population opting for advanced and reliable sleep apnea devices

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home sleep apnea testing devices market value is set to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rapid innovation of at-home sleep study devices and adoption of digital technologies are expected to influence the home sleep apnea testing devices industry trends, as per the report. With the deployment of digital technologies, market players are increasingly designing convenient and reliable home sleep testing equipment for patients. A range of product innovation strategies is also being adopted to transform sleep disorder management across the globe.

To cite an instance, ResMed developed ApneaLink Air, a lightweight, compact, and easy-to-use home sleep testing device, with improved reliability and performance. The device was designed as a type 3 home sleep apnea testing solution capable of recording around 5 channels of information, including snoring, nasal flow, respiratory effort, and oxygen saturation. These continued efforts to develop innovative products that ensure ease in sleep disease treatment, monitoring, and diagnosis will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth over the foreseeable future.

Emphasis on sleep-disordered breathing diagnosis to push the type 4 segment growth

Home sleep apnea testing devices market from type 4 segment held 24% of the industry share in 2021 and will register revenue worth USD 828 million by 2030. This can be credited to its substantial usage benefits in the diagnosis of sleep diseases, including assessment of treatment efficacy and precise disease diagnosis. The report also identifies the strong focus of leading companies on innovating portable type 4 tests to diagnose sleep-disordered breathing, thus encouraging patients to adopt sleep study machines at home.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a key hub for home sleep apnea testing device manufacturers

Asia Pacific home sleep apnea testing devices market will be valued at over USD 870 million by 2030. This is attributable to the rising burden of sleep disorders, advancements in home healthcare technologies, increasing privatization, and growing health insurance penetration. Moreover, the elderly population susceptible to sleep disorders is also growing in the region. As per the WHO, there were nearly 254 million people aged 65 years and above in China in 2019. These factors, alongside the improvement of healthcare services, will create a strong outlook for the industry across the Asia Pacific region.

Advanced product range expansions to strengthen the industry outlook

Some of the prominent companies profiled in the global home sleep apnea testing devices market report include Compumedics Limited, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., CleveMed, Contec Medical Systems, Itamar Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, NeuroVirtual/SleepVirtual, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nox Medical, Resmed, SleepMed, SOMNOmedics GmbH. These market participants are involved mainly in innovative product development and product range expansion strategies to strengthen their foothold across the market.

