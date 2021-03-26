Home Medical Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 56,457.87 Million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Medical Equipment Market is Segmented by Functionality (Therapeutic Equipment [Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment, Home IV Equipment, Home Dialysis Equipment, and Other Home Therapeutic Equipment), Patient Monitoring Equipment [Blood Glucose Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Holter Monitors, Peak Flow Meters, Apnea Monitors, Heart Rate Monitors, Baby Monitors, Electronic Thermometers, and Coagulation Monitors], and Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Walking Assist Devices, Medical Furniture, and Bathroom Safety Equipment) and Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Retail Medical Stores and Online Retailers). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2020 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Medical Device & Equipment Category.

The global home medical equipment market size was valued at USD 30,545.34 Million in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 56,457.87 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of home medical equipment market size are:

Home medical equipment is safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environments for patients within their home for chronic diseases. Increase in incidence of chronic diseases and considerable rise in geriatric population across the globe.

Technological advancements in-home care medical equipment, such as smaller size, portability, and ease of access, help to drive market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET SIZE

An aging population and changes in societal behavior are contributing to a steady increase in chronic health problems.

Technological advancements in-home care medical equipment is expected to increase home medical equipment market size. Technological advancements have enabled manufacturers to create smaller and easy use home medical equipment, which is expected to increase their adoption. Furthermore, new technologies such as needle-free diabetic care, medication administration equipment, and durable medical equipment , such as medical beds and lift chairs, propel the home medical equipment market size.

Moreover, the increase in the rising healthcare cost is expected to fuel the growth of the home medical equipment market size. Home medical equipment has saved the patients from the costs involved in clinical testing procedures or continuous monitoring which has provided the necessary growth to this market in economically weaker economies.

HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on functionality, the therapeutic segment accounted for the largest home medical equipment market share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This dominance of the therapeutic segment is attributed to the increase in usage of therapeutic products for home care, such as home respiratory therapy products and ventilators.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest home medical equipment market share during the forecast period. North America's Dominance is attributed to the surge in chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and others in this region. However, due to an increase in disposable income and a rise in awareness of the benefits of homecare medical devices, Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2027.

Based on functionality, Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment is projected as one of the most lucrative segments. And by distribution channel, Retail Pharmacy is projected as one of the most lucrative segments.

HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTS

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Norway



Russia



Sweden



Switzerland



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



New Zealand



Taiwan



Thailand



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



South Arabia



South Africa



Chile



Columbia



Egypt



Iran



Israel



Turkey



Venezuela



Rest of LAMEA

By Functionality

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Retailers.

Leading companies covered in this report:

Abbott Laboratories,

B Braun Melsungen Ag,

Baxter International Incorporated,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company,

General Electric Company,

Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated,

Johnson & Johnson,

Medtronic plc,

Smith & Nephew plc.

The other companies that provide home medical equipment are

Arkray Incorporated,

Carefusion Corporation,

Invacare Corporation,

Medline Industries Incorporated,

Omron Corporation,

Resmed Corporation,

Smiths Group plc.

