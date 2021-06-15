Home Design Brand Yellowpop Raises $4 Million In Funding

The round included participation from Eutopia , a distinguished Paris- and New York-based early-stage venture capital fund. They invest in consumer startups with a purpose who are rethinking the way people eat, dress, exercise, and feel.

Yellowpop's funding builds upon a tremendously successful two years since its launch for the young brand, which has partnered with creators, designers, and artists on limited-edition collections like Jonathan Adler, Sarah Bahbah, André Saraiva, Susan Alexandra, Clara Bergel, David Elia, Emily Eldridge, Girl Knew York, and Jean Andre.

"We're both super passionate about art, fashion, and lifestyle. That's why we created a brand that combines them all! Yellowpop is about helping people create spaces that bring joy and are uniquely theirs. We can't wait to keep working with incredible creative minds and create even more exciting products and collaborations in the years to come." said Jeremy Cortial and Ruben Grigri, founders of Yellowpop, "We are thrilled that Eutopia shares our vision and we can't wait to see what we will create together."

Beyond the brand's signature LED neon signs, Yellowpop plans to use the funding to expand and develop its product line into a holistic home decor brand, beginning with new partnerships featuring blue-chip artists and brick-and-mortar retail locations in cities like New York, Paris, and London. Yellowpop will also be adding over a dozen new roles to their team - many of which will focus on improving product quality and fostering more sustainable practices.

"With innovative products and an engaging brand story, Yellowpop is redefining the home decor space by offering consumers something that expresses their individuality and unique sense of self," said Antoine Régis of Eutopia. "We're excited to see Yellowpop's continued momentum in the market with offerings that speak to such a broad range of people."

In addition to working with a broad range of creatives and brands across the world, Yellowpop also specializes in customized B2B applications whether it be for interior designers, event planners, and retail brands to bring an attention-grabbing pop to their projects. From Google to Snapchat and Saint Laurent to Kiehl's - some of the world's most recognized brands have entrusted Yellowpop to create custom pieces that elevate their activations and exceed their expectations.

Unlike other home decor brands on the market, Yellowpop places cutting-edge design, technology, and innovative thinking at the forefront. For more information on the brand or to view their current collaborations, please visit www.yellowpop.com.

About Yellowpop

Yellowpop is a home decor brand that's on a mission to change the way we decorate our homes. Instead of simply filling it with commodities, we want to inspire our community to think more about design and the role our products play in their lives. It's your home. The objects inside of it should be a reflection of you. Our LED neon signs are designed to inspire boldness and bring joy. They speak to each person differently, and we love them because of the way they make us feel. At Yellowpop, our values are simple: Be bold, be bright, have fun. We believe everyone should have the chance to brighten their day with a neon sign. And we're sharing the joy, one neon sign at a time. Together, with the global art and design community, we're using the power of art to make the world a brighter place.

About Eutopia

Eutopia is a European early-stage investment fund dedicated to consumer startups with a purpose. Eutopia's investment thesis is driven by current shifts in consumer behavior. We back founders who are rethinking the way we eat, shop, sleep and feel through a "good for me, good for the communities, good for the planet" approach. The team manages 170 million euros (including 90M€ Eutopia II fund) and has invested in 26 companies including Oh My Cream!, Hari&co, Hapik, Tediber, or Tiptoe. For more information please visit:www.eutopia.vc

